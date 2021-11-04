John Lewis has given fans an early present this Christmas after releasing its 2021 advert.

The retailer’s latest flick features a young boy introducing an alien to Christmas traditions, before she emotionally departs back to her home planet.

And while the advert only hit screens this morning (November 4), it’s already sparked plenty of comments online.

John Lewis has released its 2021 Christmas advert (Credit: YouTube/John Lewis)

John Lewis advert 2021

The two minute film, titled ‘Unexpected Guest’, follows the arrival of alien Skye as her spaceship crashes into a forest.

She then goes on to meet Nathan, who introduces himself with a light up Christmas jumper.

As the two get to know each other, Nathan shows his new friend the traditions of Christmas.

The two are seen eating mince pies together, decorating a tree and watching a festive film.

In true John Lewis form, the advert ends in tears as Skye fixes her spaceship and returns back to her home planet.

A tearful Nathan rushes to say goodbye as the alien plants a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Her spaceship flies away to the sound of British artist Lola Young’s cover of Together In Electric Dreams.

Speaking about the advert, Claire Pointon, director of customer, said: “There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones.

“After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. Through the story of Skye and Nathan, we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.”

How did viewers react to the advert?

However, some were far from impressed with the retailer’s latest campaign.

Many complained that the advert was too woke, with one tweeting: “@JohnLewisRetail #UnexpectedGuest Pathetically predictably woke! Won’t bother going in your ‘remaining’ stores!!!”

A second shared: “2 weeks early Xmas advert from John Lewis. I think it’s to ‘tick boxes’ not traditional. This country is losing its identity and culture to please the masses.”

A third fumed: “Predictable in todays woke climate! Disappointing on many levels. Completely lacks any Christmas emotion! Total (continuing) fail by JL and their woke advertising company this year!”

A fourth added: “More wokeness, as if we haven’t had enough already. But that rocket is bad for the environment, missed a trick there! Great song though.”

Meanwhile, others took issue with Lola Young’s cover of the iconic Eighties track.

Completely lacks any Christmas emotion!

One posted: “#johnlewisadvert nice advert – but they’ve butchered Together In Electric Dreams – one of my favourite songs! Slowing a song down does not make it classy!”

Another wrote: “Together In Electric Dreams ruined by #johnlewisadvert.”

In addition, a third complained: “They’ve ruined Together In Electric Dreams. #johnlewisadvert #GMB.”

Nathan and Skye’s story touched the hearts of some people (Credit: YouTube/John Lewis)

John Lewis advert praised by fans

However, others appeared to love the emotional advert.

On Twitter, one wrote: “I love it! Best one in years. I cried! Love how the two young actors convey so much without saying a word. #johnlewisadvert.”

A second praised: “I really love the new #johnlewisadvert it’s so heartwarming.”

Furthermore, a third said: “#johnlewisadvert spreading love and good vibes.”

