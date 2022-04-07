John Leslie previously revealed he regretted breaking up his partnership with This Morning co-host Fern Britton.

The former Blue Peter presenter hosted the ITV programme alongside Fern between 1999 and 2002.

However, John’s world fell apart after he was named in relation to the alleged rape of Ulrika Jonsson when she was 19.

John Leslie returned to This Morning in 2018 after being axed (Credit: ITV)

John Leslie returns to This Morning

Matthew Wright named the star during an episode of his Channel 5 programme, The Wright Show.

The allegation sparked a series of other claims about John, including the assault of a 23-year-old actress twice in 1997.

However, prosecutors dropped the case at Southwark Crown Court in 2003.

Despite being cleared of all charges, John was sacked from his job on This Morning and never returned.

But in 2018, he appeared back on the show to speak about his life following the charges.

It came weeks after John was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in an Edinburgh nightclub in June 2017.

John’s life was turned upside down following the allegations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One month after his court appearance, John sat down with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

At the time, he said: “I’m in a bit of a state really. I can’t believe I’m back here to be honest, it’s been an emotional day knowing I was coming on the show and thanks for inviting me on.

“But even this building, being ITV, was obviously where my career started all those years ago and This Morning where my career ended. So it’s been quite a journey.”

On why he wanted to return to the show, John said: “I just wanted a quiet life, and was living away from the media, but I just feel my reputation follows me around.

“I became a kind of target and when I was out in public, things happened and people made allegations and stuff and I never got the chance to speak out. So, when it happened this time I felt enough is enough, it has to stop.”

Shortly after his exit from the show, Phillip took over hosting duties alongside Fern.

Fern hosted the show alongside John (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John speaks about former co-host Fern Britton

But while he may miss the show, John said he would never return to presenting.

When asked if he would like to be back on TV, he added: “Not really, I don’t think I can handle it. I miss this [This Morning] it’s an experience, and I feel like I’m in a parallel universe.

I regret breaking up the relationship with Fern.

“It’s bizarre. I loved the job as you know, and I regret breaking up the relationship with Fern [Britton] and stuff.

“It was such a horrible time, and it feels like yesterday.”

The Rise & Fall Of John Leslie on Channel 5 tonight at 10pm.

