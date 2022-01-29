John Bishop on the heartache of visiting his beloved father in prison when he was a lad

Comedian John Bishop’s childhood was very different to his life now.

The beloved star, who appeared on The One Show on Wednesday (January 26), grew up in a household that was without a father for a year after John’s dad went to prison.

John’s father, Ernie, was walking back from a night out with his wife, Kathleen, when two men began to taunt them.

Kathleen tried to intervene, and one of the men shoved her. She was pushed so hard she flew across the pavement and bounced off a car bonnet.

Ernie fought back and ended up bringing both men down to the floor.

When the police arrived he was arrested. He was too poor to afford proper representation in court. As a result, he took some bad advice and ended up behind bars for a year.

John Bishop on his childhood heartache

“Even the arresting officers said the case should have been thrown out,” said John while speaking to The Mirror in 2014. “My dad was defending his wife. But there was a lot of resentment towards Scousers who had moved out to Winsford and he was stitched-up.”

At first, Ernie didn’t want his children visiting him in prison. The idea of them seeing him there made him very uncomfortable. However, eventually, he relented and John was allowed to go and see him.

“It was a de-humanising experience,” recalled John. “We were treated like cattle. I remember looking thinking my dad didn’t belong with all the other men in grey uniforms,” said the 47-year-old comedian.

John went on to share that the treatment of his father stayed with him and shaped him into the man fans know him as today.

“The injustice my dad suffered had a massive impact on me and the person I am.

“Going to see him for the first time in Preston with the doors being locked behind you, being stopped from giving him a hug by the guard, people looking at you in a judgmental way.

“It made me realise it’s our family against everyone,” he added. “No one’s going to help us.”

