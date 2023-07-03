Disgraced John Barrowman set to make TV return after being ’sacked’ by ITV over his conduct

John Barrowman is going to be making his TV return after being “sacked” by ITV over his conduct.

The former Doctor Who star came under fire in 2021 after historic claims of his behaviour resurfaced.

John Barrowman set to make TV return after ITV ‘sacking’

Former Doctor Who and Dancing On Ice star John is going to be back on screens with a new Channel 4 project soon, it has been announced.

John hasn’t appeared on TV since historic reports of his behaviour on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood resurfaced. The 56-year-old was accused of repeatedly exposing himself behind the scenes of the hit shows.

However, John has apologised for his behaviour. He claimed it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously,” he then also added. However, he was subsequently replaced as a judge on Dancing On Ice.

However, he is now set to return to screens with a stint on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

So I was trying to keep it secret but it’s out now.. I’m not in Australia, I’m in New Zealand. #saswhodareswins @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/leFu1Ij8Qq — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) July 1, 2023

John Barrowman confirms new TV gig after ITV ‘sacking’

John confirmed the news on Twitter over the weekend. In a tweet for his 479.7k followers to see, John confirmed that he was in New Zealand for the filming of the new season.

He uploaded a selfie. He then tweeted, saying: “So I was trying to keep it secret but it’s out now.. I’m not in Australia, I’m in New Zealand. #saswhodareswins @Channel4″.

Fans were delighted for the star. “How exciting!!” one tweeted. “Oh wow!! This is very exciting! You’ll absolutely smash it,” another then gushed.

“Have a great time! NZ is wonderful!” a third then wrote.

Others rumoured to be taking part in the series include Rachel Johnson, Marnie Simpson, and Bianca Gascoigne.

ED! has contacted John’s reps for comment.

Former Doctor Who star kicked out of restaurant

John’s exciting news comes not long after he publically called out a restaurant after being kicked out.

Standing outside of the restaurant, John explained what had just happened in a video. “The weirdest thing just happened to us,” he said.

“We went in there and wanted to eat there and, basically, in a polite way, the gentleman guided us out of one restaurant. took us to another, and kind of persuaded us not to come in,” he then said. “Kicked us out!” he then added.

Fans were outraged on John’s behalf. “Shame on them!” one follower commented. “Well, let’s be honest here, shall we! You guys are obviously far too “GAWJUS” and “FABULOUS” for that restaurant!” another then said. “OMG… I will never eat at one of their restaurants. I’m sorry, John,” a third then wrote.

However, the restaurant then got in contact with the star to apologise, so here’s hoping for a happy ending!

