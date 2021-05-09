After John Barrowman hit news headlines for claims of “inappropriate behaviour” on TV sets, ITV bosses are now said to be under pressure to axe him from Dancing On Ice.

The rumours emerged after claims of John exposing himself on the set of dramas such as Torchwood.

John has since issued an apology for his behaviour.

The 54-year-old said it was down to “tomfoolery”.

John Barrowman news: What are the allegations?

The claims came via The Guardian, when previous colleagues of John spoke out.

One claimed: “Sometimes he’d call me into his dressing room, and I would knock on the door and he’d say: ‘Oh, look at this,’ and he’d just have his penis out, standing in the doorway.

“It was kind of accepted that it was his thing.”

Additionally, another claimed John “would get his genitals out on a regular basis”.

The news comes after John’s former co-star Noel Clarke has seen dramas and his BAFTA accolades pulled following allegations of “verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment”.

So what has John said?

John has addressed the claims head on.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.

“Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

Former Torchwood co-star Freema Agyeman said John’s behaviour on set used to leave her feeling “freaked out”.

Dancing On Ice is a family show and ITV shouldn’t be willing to indulge this behaviour in any way.

In November 2008, Barrowman also issued a further apology after exposing himself on the Nick Grimshaw Radio 1 show.

He said: “I apologise for any offence I have caused.

Furthermore, he added: “I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show and went too far. I was wrong to do this and it will never happen again.”

So what have ITV bosses said?

Entertainment Daily has reached out to ITV for additional comment in relation to the star appearing on future series of Dancing On Ice.

So far, no decision has been made on future judges or stars for Dancing On Ice.

A rep said the on-screen Dancing On Ice talent “would only be attached to the forthcoming series closer to the time”.

However, while ITV has remained quiet, others have not. In an interview with The Sun, MP Alec Shelbrooke said Barrowman should step down.

Mr Shelbrooke said: “Inappropriate behaviour like this is not acceptable no matter what the circumstances. ITV and the BBC have a responsibility with the standards they set.

“Dancing On Ice is a family show and ITV shouldn’t be willing to indulge this behaviour in any way.

“It’s incumbent on broadcasters to show they are not condoning such behaviour in any way.”

