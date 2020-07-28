John Barrowman drop HUGE Holby City spoilers during Lorraine interview

John Barrowman joins Holby City as Drew Nicholson-Heath tonight (July. 28).

The doctor is a visiting consultant and the role was only supposed to be temporary.

John Barrowman joins Holby City tonight (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman drops huge Holby City spoilers

However, during an interview on ITV's Lorraine this morning, the actor hinted it may be. more permanent.

He told host Christine Bleakley: "We don't know whether he's going to be a good guy or a bad guy.

"But through the grapevine, he might be coming back.."

Read more: Holby City viewers in tears at Raf's unexpected return for Essie

John also teased Dr Drew's secret history with Ange Godard (Dawn Steele).

"We're not sure if they had a relationship or if she was one of his previous. wives," he explained. "That hasn't been delve into yet.

"But they wanted to make sure our chemistry was good together in case if the time comes for him to return, they wanted something we tease the audience with that we can build on later."

How does Dr Drew know Ange Godard? (Credit: ITV)

John went on to reveal another Holby City spoiler about what's in store for Dr Drew.

The star continued: "He's trying to poach [staff] for a very large hospital in Dubai in the Middle East.

"That's where he made his money and why he's doing what he's doing – he's broke because he's had so many divorces over the years!

Read more: Holby City star Nic Jackman teases shock romance for killer Cameron and Nicky

"But he ends up finding out some really interesting information about someone in the hospital who's not doing what they're supposed to be doing – thats' all I can say."

Holly City has now started resuming filming after production was halted due to lockdown restrictions.

Opening up about what it's like on set, he added: "They have hand sanitiser on set, masks and PPE there. They're a step ahead of other productions so it should work kay."

Dancing on Ice to return in 2021? (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman talking Dancing on Ice

During the interview, Christine also asked John about Dancing on Ice 2021.

Is the series coming back next year or will it be put on hold?

John said: "Nothing's been said officially to me but if it does come back I will be there.

"Personally, I would like to know myself because you have to plan ahead now.

"It is something we need because Dancing n Ice is such a great show."

Holly City is. on BBC One, Tuesdays at 8.30pm.

Lorraine is on ITV, weekdays at 9am.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think of this story.