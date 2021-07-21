John Barrowman has reportedly been given a second chance after “exposing himself” on the set of Torchwood.

The actor and Dancing on Ice judge apologised for his actions after two former runners claimed he would “get his genitals out on a regular basis”.

John addressed the claims, saying it was just “tomfoolery” and admitted that he was undergoing therapy.

And, as a result, it appears ITV has decided to give John – one of its biggest stars – a second chance.

It looks as if ITV has decided to give John Barrowman a second chance (Credit: Splash News)

What has John Barrowman said about the allegations?

Speaking to the Daily Mail recently, John insisted that his actions were simply to “defuse any awkwardness on set”.

He added that there was “absolutely nothing sexual about my actions and nor have I ever been accused of that”.

However, Barrowman did admit that he behaviour “could have caused offence”.

All Star Musicals is making a comeback, reportedly with John on board (Credit: ITV)

So what’s happening with ITV?

There were reports that ITV had decided against rebooking John for the 2022 Dancing on Ice panel, rumours that were quickly rubbished.

However, according to the Mirror, it appears channel bosses are willing to give the actor a second chance as they’re reportedly in talks for him to return to host All Star Musicals.

John hasn’t yet signed a contract but the shows are in pre-production.

One will air at Christmas and one will air next Easter, with insiders “confident” John Barrowman will be on board when filming stars in the autumn.

“Talks with John Barrowman are going well. He’s the best man for the job and it’s been accepted that his behaviour was foolish rather than predatory,” the insider said.

“He knows it was a really daft thing to do. But it was all a long time ago and there’s no chance of it happening again. We’re drawing a line and moving on.”

The show could pave the way for a return to Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

So what about Dancing on Ice?

If it all works out with All Star Musicals, it could pave the way for John to return to Dancing on Ice.

John joined the judging panel in 2020 after appearing on the first series as a contestant back in 2006.

He was eliminated fourth.

