Neil Dudgeon is back as John Barnaby in a new batch of Midsomer Murders episodes, with the first starting tonight (Sunday March 21).

The actor, 60, is now a household name thanks to the long-running cosy crime drama.

But Neil has enjoyed a varied and distinguished career, so what else has he been in?

Neil has enjoyed a long and distinguished career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Neil Dudgeon from Midsomer Murders become famous?

Born and brought up in Doncaster, Neil began acting in the 1980s.

Following appearances in Screenplay and firefighting drama series, London’s Burning, Neil landed a role in the ITV World War II series, Piece Of Cake.

He played Flying Officer ‘Moggy’ Cattermole in the drama, which told the story of a Royal Air Force squadron as Britain entered the war.

More roles followed, until he starred in BBC comedy Common As Muck in 1994.

Neil played bin man Ken Andrews alongside the likes of Edward Woodward, Kathy Burke, Lesley Sharpe, Tim Healey and June Whitfield.

Neil appeared with Caroline Quentin in Life Of Riley (Credit: BBC)

What else has Neil Dudgeon starred in?

Following the success of Common As Muck, Neil appeared in A Touch Of Frost and Inspector Morse.

Before he took over from John Nettles in Midsomer Murders in 2010, he starred alongside John Hannah, Orla Brady and David Morrissey in BBC cop show Out Of The Blue.

Even though he landed the role of DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer, Neil has continued to work on other projects.

BBC postman drama Sorted and The Street are more notable roles.

He’s also known for BBC comedy-drama Life Of Riley – where he starred with Caroline Quentin.

Neil has had quite a career!

Neil appeared in Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (Credit: YouTube)

Did he appear in Bridget Jones?

Yes!

Neil played a taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason.

Starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, it told the story of a singleton in London trying to find love… disastrously.

The three Bridget Jones films became a huge global hit.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it part, Neil appeared as the taxi driver who takes Bridget to meet Mark Darcy towards the end of the film.

Is Neil married?

Neil is married to BBC radio producer Mary Peate.

Together, the pair have two children together – Joe and Greta.

The couple appeared together on the revamped quiz show Mr And Mrs in 2012, with Phillip Schofield.

Neil says he has no intention of leaving the hit crime drama (Credit: ITV)

Is Neil leaving Midsomer Murders?

In 2020, Neil told the Radio Times: “I’ve been doing Midsomer Murders for… it’ll be 10 years this year.

“I started wanting to do it because I’ve always loved Midsomer Murders, and I’ve gone on doing it because – I suppose I still love Midsomer Murders, really.”

The good news is that Neil has no plans to leave the show.

“I think that as long as ITV wants to make it and people want to keep commissioning it, as long as people want to keep watching it, it’s a great show to do,” he said.