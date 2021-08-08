Johannes Radebe was a much-loved guest on last night’s (August 7) episode of The Wheel on BBC One.

Indeed, the Strictly Come Dancing star proved such a hit with social media users there have been calls for him to have his own show!

And while we’re sure a Saturday night entertainment show starring the South African dancer would pull in the viewers, it might be best for it to be anything other than a quiz show.

That’s because Johannes, 34, wasn’t exactly in classic quizzing form.

And even though host Michael McIntyre took the mick out of Johannes’ limited contributions on The Wheel, it didn’t seem to dampen his fans’ enjoyment.

How did Johanne Radebe perform on The Wheel?

Johannes diplomatically referred to his own performance on Twitter after The Wheel aired.

He good-naturedly acknowledged how Michael had teased him over hesitating over an answer regarding perfume.

But he also insisted he had “learned a lot”, even if that knowledge may not have been so evident during the show’s recording.

Johannes tweeted: “Mmmmmmmm I had fun, learned a lot, made friends and had a laugh. Thanks for tuning in #TheWheel @BBCOne.”

What did Michael McIntyre say when he ‘ridiculed’ Johannes?

Michael turned to Johannes when a contestant needed some input over celebrity fragrances.

Johannes, however, was not sure and let out a “hmmmmm” that lasted several seconds.

Michael then went on to encourage viewers to rewind the moment and see how it was represented in subtitles.

Fans seemed to love the moment – and Johannes shared it with glee on Twitter and Instagram, too.

How did viewers of The Wheel react?

Johannes’ fans clearly adored seeing him on their TV screens, even if he didn’t offer all that much to the game.

“Loved watching @jojo_radebe on The Wheel tonight,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It was so fun to watch and he was so funny really brightened up my Saturday night.”

Another devoted fan tweeted: “You were fab, you made the show! #TheWheel Mmmmmmmm.”

“@jojo_radebe is such a joy on #TheWheel,” added someone else, making use of three laughing emojis, too.

And a fourth suggested, adding a crying laughing emoji to their post: “@jojo_radebe NEEDS his own show. He is the star of #TheWheel tonight.”

– The Wheel airs on BBC One, Saturdays, at 8.30pm.

