Joey Essex dealt blow ahead of Dancing On Ice final following tearful routine last night

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the competition’s final next weekend.

The blow comes after his tearful routine during last night’s semi-finals (Sunday, March 5).

Joey and Vanessa are through to the final (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex avoids elimination on Dancing On Ice last night

Last night saw Joey perform not once, not twice, but three times during the Dancing On Ice semi-final.

Joey’s performance alongside his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer, went down a storm.

The duo skated to the tune of High by Lighthouse Family.

Their routine – which saw Vanessa break down in tears after having dedicated it to her late father – saw the duo pick up 38.0 points.

Joey also skated on his own – picking up four points for his performance.

Unfortunately, Joey and Vanessa were placed in the bottom three. However, their skate to the tune of Power Over Me by Dermot Kennedy was enough for the judges to save them.

Joey has been dealt a huge blow (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex dealt huge blow ahead of Dancing On Ice final

However, with less than a week to go until the final, Joey has been dealt a huge blow.

According to the bookmakers, the former TOWIE star is the least likely of the three finalists to win the show on Sunday (March 12).

BetVictor currently have Joey at 7/1 to win the show on Sunday.

The Vivienne is second favourite to win with odds of 5/1.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is currently favourite to win the show, with odds of 1/4.

“Nile certainly seems to be the favourite for the judges. Although all three of the finalist’s performances are at a similar level. There aren’t many points between 38, 39 and 40. So I think it will all depend on the public vote,” ice-skating coach Daniel King told Heart Bingo.

Mollie and Siva were eliminated last night (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show last night?

Last night’s show saw not one but two stars leave the competition in a double elimination.

The judges saving Joey meant that Siva Kaneswaran and Mollie Gallagher were eliminated from the competition.

Speaking after her exit, Mollie said it had been “truly the best experience”.

“It’s been great, honestly, Klabera it has been wonderful skating with you,” Siva told his skating partner.

Viewers, however, were divided over the eliminations on last night’s show.

“Like you couldn’t have predicted these eliminations before the show started,” one viewer fumed on Twitter.

“I’m sorry but there is no way Joey should be in the final over Mollie and Siva!!” another said.

“Well done Joey… oh man I’m so sad that we won’t get to see Siva or Mollie any more,” another wrote.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on Sunday, March at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

