The ultimate Joel Dommett profile – how tall is he, who is his wife and how did he become famous?

Presenter Joel Dommett and wife Hannah have one of the happiest – and most normal – relationships in the world of showbiz.

However, the path to true love didn’t run smoothly for Joel, who became embroiled in a sex tape scandal before meeting Hannah.

He’s had career highs and lows too, but is currently riding a wave at the top of his career, loved for his jokey presenting style and his fabulous suits on The Masked Singer.

Joel fans, grab a cuppa and settle in, here we’ll tell you everything we know about the popular presenter, his career trajectory and his relationship with wife Hannah.

Joel has hosted The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer since the shows started (Credit: ITV)

What does Joel Dommett do?

Joel Dommett is a TV presenter, and a bloody good one at that.

As well as that he’s tried his hand at acting, comedy and he’s even written a book.

How did Joel Dommett become famous?

Joel had a few minor TV acting roles – including one in Casualty – before moving into stand-up comedy.

His very first stand-up gig was at a bar in Los Angeles and, since then, he’s gone on to travel the world telling jokes.

In 2008 he won a Best Newcomer comedy award, but 2010 saw his attention switch back to acting.

Joel landed a recurring role in E4 show Skins as DC Sweeney and appeared in all six episodes of Charlie Brooker’s sitcom Popatron.

He stuck with E4, hosting Live in Chelsea, a discussion show centred around the antics of the Made in Chelsea stars.

From there, Joel appeared on the first two series of BBC Three’s Impractical Jokers.

With his star firmly on the rise, 2015 saw Joel appointed team captain on ITV2’s Reality Bites.

His star status was surely cemented with an appearance on The Celebrity Chase later that year, though.

Joel failed miserably on The Chase – twice! (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett on The Chase: How did he do?

He’s appeared on The Chase: Celebrity Special in 2015.

Joel was the only celebrity to make it through to the Final Chase, where he faced Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan for £150,000.

Viewers – and Joel – were left gutted, though, when he lost out on the mega-sum after being caught by the Chaser.

Joel tried again on an episode of Beat The Chasers recently.

He went up against four Chasers for £30,000 – and missed out on the prize then, too!

Joel took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

When was Joel Dommett in I’m A Celebrity?

Joel really entered into the limelight when he appeared in the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity.

In the jungle, Joel made pals with eventual winner Scarlett Moffatt and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas.

Joel was placed second in the completion, with Adam coming in third.

And the trio teamed up the following year to host spin-off show Extra Camp on ITV2.

He hosted it till it was axed in 2020 because the show was proving too expensive to produce.

In 2019, the star began presenting the quiz show Hey Tracey – a show which was recently hit by controversy (but more on that later).

Does Joel Dommett know who the masked singers are?

Joel was named as host of ITV’s The Masked Singer in September 2019.

The show has enjoyed three fun-filled series, with Joel’s jokey quips and incredible suits an integral part of the show.

Secrecy is also key, so we can confirm that Joel doesn’t know who’s behind the mask until they’re taken off by the eliminated celebrities during filming.

He also hosted sister show The Masked Dancer, which premiered in May 2021.

Joel and Hannah signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Joel and Hannah on Celebrity Gogglebox

The presenter and wife Hannah have also appeared on Channel 4 show Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair announced they’d joined the series in the summer of 2021 and he seemed pretty thrilled at the prospect.

“Can’t wait for people to watch us on tv watching people on TV. THE DREAM,” he posted on Instagram.

Elsewhere Joel hosted the National Television Awards in 2021, taking over from David Walliams.

He’s currently touring the country with his stand-up comedy show, which runs till May.

The tour was initially due to take place in 2020, but has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Joel Dommett: Where is he from?

The lovely Joel was born in Rockhampton, Gloucestershire, in June 1985, which makes him 36.

As a teenager he was part of a nu metal band called Psirus – and the band played five live shows.

When he was 19 Joel moved to London, presumably in search of stardom.

How tall is Joel Dommett?

Joel is 1.78m tall – or 5ft 10in.

Which might come in handy if you’re trying to work out who’s in The Masked Singer costumes – now you can compare their height to Joel’s!

Joel Dommett with his gorgeous wife Hannah, who is a model (Credit: Splash News)

How did Joel Dommett meet his wife?

Joel and Hannah met after she sent him a cat emoji on Instagram while she was drunk.

This took place shortly after his appearance in I’m A Celebrity in 2016 and the couple were first seen together in May 2017.

He told ITV’s Loose Women at the time: “We met on Instagram. She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes.

“That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase ‘you had me at hello’, now it’s ‘you had me at cat emoji’.”

Hannah is a model who was born in Holland.

She was discovered by a modelling scout outside of Topshop in Oxford Circus at 16.

Hannah has since modelled for several high-street brands, including Boux Avenue, M&S and MissGuided.

She also has a degree in Fashion Marketing, so she’s not just a pretty face.

Hannah was a central theme in Joel’s 2018 book It’s Not Me It’s Them: Confessions of a Hopeless Modern Romantic.

The book details his romantic encounters with 40 women before meeting her.

It has the running narrative that he is on his first date with her and is recalling the women that he had relationships with.

Towards the final pages of the book, Joel asks Hannah whether she would want to marry him.

When did Joel Dommett get married to wife Hannah?

The couple married in September 2019 – almost two years after they got engaged – on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling performed the ceremony.

Joel shared pictures of the beach ceremony with his Instagram followers.

In the picture, Hannah wore a stunning cream strapless gown, while Joel looked dapper in a dark blue suit and white trainers.

The pair beamed as their guests threw confetti at them on the idyllic shore.

Joel captioned the shot with: “BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_.”

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly ahead of the nuptials, Joel revealed a few details.

He said: “We’re just going to have a small wedding, 30 people we think. 31 people if you’re free Lorraine, you’re welcome to get involved.”

What happened with Joel’s sex tape?

Footage of Joel engaging in a solo sex act emerged just before he entered the Australian jungle for I’m A Celebrity.

Joel said it came about as a result of “catfishing” – when somebody adopts a fake online persona.

He had met someone online and started chatting and said he was tricked into making a sex tape.

Joel was asked if he was suspicious when he met Hannah online after the incident.

He told the Loose Women: “Not suspicious enough to not meet my new girlfriend on Instagram apparently.

“It does make me very suspicious though. You have got to be very careful and that is kind of why I spoke about it a little bit, because it’s happening to people all the time.”

Joel added: “It’s mad how many people get in touch with me and go: ‘This happened to me too, they bribed me for loads of money.’

“It’s really happening a lot so if I can give a little bit of awareness and if it happens to someone at school and they go ‘maybe this person is not real and too good to be true’, then they won’t.”

Do Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have a child?

Joel and Hannah currently do not have children.

Joel spoke out after Christine McGuinness was left in tears after an appearance on his TV show (Credit:BBC)

What happened with Joel Dommett and Christine McGuinness?

Late last year Christine McGuinness has claimed an appearance on Joel Dommett‘s TV show Hey Tracey! left her feeling “mortified”.

The model, who is married to TV funnyman Paddy McGuinness, speaks about the incident in her autobiography, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare.

She claimed she was bullied on the show and alleged that Joel’s female co-star overstepped the line.

The unnamed woman allegedly told her: “I’ve got no [bleep]ing idea who you are.

“I don’t care who you are, I don’t know who you think you are, and I don’t know what you’re even doing here.”

Christine chose not to name the show or the woman responsible for reducing her to tears.

Christine added: “One of the directors came to check on me afterwards. I guess, as much as I tried to hide my devastation, I was mortified.”

She goes on to say that she called Paddy as soon as she left the studio in floods of tears.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star also claimed that the unnamed woman tried to make amends later, claiming she hadn’t meant the cruel words and that it was just “banter”.

What did Joel say?

Joel later broke his silence on the stories.

Joel spoke to The Sun about his feelings on the matter.

“At the end of the day, it is a comedy show. It was made in jest,” Joel said.

“I don’t like anyone to feel like they went away from the show unhappy. No one expressed their concerns to me but I do like to make sure everyone is happy if they are on a show with me,” he continued.

He then went on to say that he hoped Christine was “okay”. He also revealed that he’d reached out to Christine’s husband, Paddy, after hearing of the incident.

“I would never like anyone to feel like they are sad after a show of mine,” Joel added.

Joel isn’t related to TV presenter Rick Edwards (Credit: Splash News)

Are Joel Dommett and Rick Edwards related?

They look so alike they could be twins, right??

Wrong!

Joel and TV presenter Rick Edwards aren’t related, they just look pretty similar.

What is Joel Dommett worth?

Reports suggest Joel is worth around £2.4m.

It’s thought he received around £25k for his stint on I’m A Celebrity in 2016.

