Joel Dommett reveals NTA ‘replacement host’ as his presence at the ceremony is thrown into doubt

Joel Dommett is set to host this year’s NTAs although his presence at the ceremony has been thrown into doubt.

The NTAs will take place next week but presenter Joel’s Dommett’s wife, Hannah, is due to give birth any week now.

With this, Joel has now revealed the NTA replacement host that is on standby should his wife go into labour.

Joel may not be able to host the ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett to host the NTAs next week

Presenter Joel Dommett is set to host the NTAs next week, which will take place on Tuesday, September 5.

The awards show will see Britain’s favourite television stars battle it out for an award in many different categories.

Joel successfully hosted the awards last year, with the likes of Sir Lenny Henry, Ant & Dec and Mark Charnock all bagging themselves a prize.

First presenting the awards in 2021 after taking over from Dermot O’Leary, Joel is hoping to do the same again this year.

However as his wife, Hannah, is due to give birth within a few weeks, a replacement host has been put on standby should Joel miss the awards ceremony.

Plans have been made… just in case (Credit: ITV Hub)

Joel Dommett reveals NTA replacement host

Joel and his wife Hannah first announced their pregnancy news back in May. Hannah debuted her baby bump at the BAFTAs soon after.

Hannah shared a photo of her and Joel on the red carpet on her Instagram and wrote: “Debuting a Bump… AND A BAFTA!!! *for those wondering; it’s going in the Downstairs Loo (the Bafta, not the baby).”

Now, Hannah is due to give birth around the time of the NTAs meaning that a replacement host has been put in place should Joel and Hannah have to rush off to the hospital.

Speaking to The Sun, Joel revealed: “My wife is very pregnant . . . but there is a seat for Hannah at the O2 and we’ll just hope she is still there at the end of the evening.

“We’ll almost certainly take our hospital bag along, just in case.”

Regarding the replacement host, Joel has no idea who could be on standby. He confessed: “There is a contingency. They won’t tell me who the contingency is but the best thing is everybody is there — every presenter going.”

Should Joel miss the ceremony, we’re sure everything will be left in safe and very capable hands. As Joel says, every presenter will be in the room on the night making it easy for someone to take over if needs be!

