Joe Swash’s insecurity battle that led to multiple hair transplants

Joe Swash has had multiple hair transplants after becoming very self-conscious about his thinning tresses.

The former EastEnders star, 40, has had three procedures over the years in an effort to beat baldness.

Joe’s most recent transplant took place in 2018 and he had hoped to see an improvement in the thickness of his natural hair.

Joe Swash has had three hair transplants (Credit: YouTube/ KSL Clinic)

At the time, he told The Sun that he found dealing with baldness in the public eye tough.

Joe said: “The reason I decided to have it done again is more to do with my own self confidence.

“I think because I do stuff that other people see, I’m more conscious about it than other people.”

Joe Swash first revealed in 2016 he’d had a secret hair transplant (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

When did Joe Swash first admit to having a hair transplant?

Joe is set to tie the knot with Loose Women star Stacey Solomon in the coming months.

The couple have two children together and another three between them from previous relationships.

Joe first opened up about having a hair transplant on Loose Women in 2016.

Sitting alongside Stacey on the ITV1 panel show, he admitted he was worried about looking old.

“I had one done for myself years ago,” Joe explained.

“It was something I wanted to do, it made me feel better. I was on a TV set, which might have had something to do with it.

“I just thought I’d started ageing a little bit and looked older than what I am – especially with the job I’m doing.”

While starring in EastEnders, Joe had sported a good head of hair (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Joe, who found fame as Mickey Miller in EastEnders, added: “I want to look my best. It’s about how you feel personally.”

The star – who is appearing on Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show this weekend – said he kept his first hair transplant a secret, as he was “embarrassed”.

“I was really embarrassed about it and didn’t want anyone to know,” he confessed.

‘Ongoing struggle’

Since his appearance on Loose Women, Joe has gone on to have two more hair transplants.

But it appears he is still not truly happy with how his locks look.

Last year, Stacey revealed that Joe has started wearing hats again to cover up his head.

She told the Loose Women panel: “Joe really struggles with losing his hair.

“He wears a hat all the time – unless someone has sat and professionally done his hair for a job or work.

“Even around the house and in front of us, he wears a hat all the time.”

Stacey said Joe felt like he had “lost his identity” when his hair first started to thin.

