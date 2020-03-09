Joe Swash’s subtle tribute to Caroline Flack in Dancing On Ice final

Joe Swash paid a subtle tribute to his late friend Caroline Flack during last night's Dancing On Ice final.

The presenter, who was crowned the winner of the series on Sunday evening, asked for the words "Be Kind" to be written onto a prop for his show dance.

Before her death last month, Caroline had posted the quote to her Instagram which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Joe featured a "Be Kind" poster during his first performance (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2020 Final: Joe Swash crowned winner

During a Charlie Chaplin-inspired performance last night, the poster was visible among the set of props.

In a video shared to his Instagram Stories, Joe spoke about the decision to include the poster.

Obviously we lost Caroline and we're trying to spread the word, we need everyone to be kinder.

He said: "I asked them [Dancing On Ice] whether they could put the words Be Kind on a poster, so what they've done is they've put up this poster and at the top they've put the words 'Be Kind'.

"Obviously we lost Caroline and we're trying to spread the word, we need everyone to be kinder."

Last night, Joe was crowned the winner of the series alongside his pro partner Alex Murphy after beating fellow contestant Perri Kiely and his partner Vanessa Bauer.

Joe and Alex won the show last night (Credit: ITV)

The final saw Perri, Joe and Libby Clegg and their pro partners skate it out for the trophy.

They all scored a maximum 40 points in both their skate performances.

Libby finished in third place and Joe and Perri went on to perform the Bolero, Torvill and Dean's legendary Olympics 1984 routine.

Both performances were praised by the judges and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield went on to reveal the winner.

As Joe's name was announced by Phil, he said: "Honestly, this is the most amazing experience and to share it with Al..." as he lifted her up.

Perri came in second place (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Joe Swash says brutally tough Dancing On Ice rehearsals have pushed him 'to breaking point'

Viewers praised Joe and said he deserved to take the crown.

One person said on Twitter: "Well done @realjoeswash it was very much deserved, you were by far the most improved skater, taking nothing away from Perri but Joe deserved."

Another wrote: "Joe Swash has had no dance background, no idea or practice on how to balance or trick or lift at all. To have his journey was beyond me! Well done, truly deserved!"

A third added: "At the end of the day Joe has been on the biggest journey and improved every week. Perri was good from the start. Joe deserved to win."

#DancingOnIce well done @realjoeswash it was very much deserved, you were by far the most improved skater, taking nothing away from Perri but Joe deserved. @dancingonice #mostImproved — Jeanette Kent (@jaykayl) March 8, 2020

Joe Swash has had no dance background, no idea or practice on how to balance or trick or lift at all. To have his journey was beyond me! Well done, truly deserved! #DancingOnIce — Iona💛 (@IonaJardine) March 8, 2020

At the end of the day Joe has been on the biggest journey and improved every week. Perri was good from the start. Joe deserved to win #dancingonice — Lazypops50 (@niamh99015568) March 8, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.