Joe Swash reveals heart strings-tugging real reason he’s doing I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

I’m A Celeb veteran Joe Swash is to show fans that he isn’t afraid of a bushtucker trial as he joins the ITV spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The former EastEnders star took home the King of the Australian jungle crown in 2008 as well as hosted the I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp show. It was there that he met his now wife Stacey Solomon. The actor and presenter hopes to use his extensive experience to win the all-star special.

Joe Swash hopes to take home the crown on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: I’m A Celebrity/YouTube/ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Joe will join the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp half-way through this evening’s episode, May 2. He will join fellow ex-EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney as a late arrival to the series which started on April 24.

Joe played Mickey Miller in the BBC soap from 2003 until 2011 and Dean appeared in EastEnders as Robbie Jackson between 1993 and 2019.

I want the kids to watch I’m A Celebrity… South Africa and for both of us to be able to tell them ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is where mummy and daddy met.

Speaking to ITV, Joe said: “My eldest son, Harry, was one when I did the jungle and he is 16 now! The jungle is always going to be a big part of our family.

“I want the kids to watch I’m A Celebrity… South Africa and for both of us to be able to tell them I’m A Celebrity is where mummy and daddy met.”

Joe and his family

Loose Women host Stacey became the Queen of the Jungle in 2010, beating I’m A Celebrity… South Africa contestant Shaun Ryder to the coveted prize. She also arguably took home the greatest prize of all, meeting her husband Joe. The pair marred in July 2022 and have six children between them.

Joe had Harry from an earlier relationship, with Stacey also having two children from a previous relationship, Zachary, 15, and Leigh, 10.

The pair welcomed their first child together, Rex, three in 2019, followed by Rose, one, and Bella who was born in February this year.

I’m A Celeb ‘full circle moment’

Joe said that he owes much of his career to the I’m A Celebrity. He said: “Doing I’m A Celebrity did change me – in a nice way. Before I went in, I always thought of myself as an imposter and I felt I wasn’t meant to be there.

“Doing the jungle gave me the confidence to believe in myself and it was a huge turning point in my life and career.”

He continued his heartfelt praise for the show: “I can’t express enough my gratitude for the fact I met Stacey on the back of it, had my kids and it gave me a whole different direction with my career.

“Everything I am doing now stems from 14 years ago going in the jungle.”

Joe Swash said that “eating and drinking trials” were the scariest I’m A Celebrity (Credit: I’m A Celeb/YouTube)

He ended: “Doing the All-Stars series is closure. It finishes the circle.”

Joe will be competing against other I’m A Celeb superstars such as Fatima Whitbread, Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan. On potentially winning the first all-stars series he added: “Of course it would be amazing to be crowned the champion. But I am mainly doing this programme to say thank you to the jungle and put a full stop at the end of the journey.”

