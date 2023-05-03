I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers distracted by Joe Swash’s appearance last night

Actor Joe Swash on I'm A Celeb
Joe Swash left I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers stunned with his hair when he arrived on the hit ITV show last night (May 2).

Joe and fellow ex-EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney joined the camp as late arrivals. Their welcomed entrance came just ahead of a third campmate given the boot to leave the camp. However, 2008 Australian King of the Jungle Joe made viewers pause as they noticed something different about the TV star.

Joe Swash hair

Joe, who won the original show and hosted the spin-off series I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, arrived at the all-star special with a glow-up. With throwback footage from his previous run shown, viewers spotted that his hair was ginger, much lighter than his new 2023 look.

The 41-year-old has not shied away from the fact that he had multiple hair transplants. He revealed last year that he became very self-conscious about his thinning hair.

Ready to rumble in the South African jungle, Joe turned up with a thick, darker head of hair this year, prompting fans to show their support or puzzlement online.

Joe Swash smiling on I'm A Celeb... South Africa
Joe Swash shows off new hair on I’m A Celeb… South Africa (Photo: I’m a Celeb/YouTube)

Joe Swash’s hair unites I’m A Celeb Audience online

“Blimey. Joe Swash’s hair has flourished,” one viewer tweeted. “Catching up with #ImACeleb, why does Joe Swash have Action Man’s hair?” another commented.

A third said: “Joe must be using caffeine shampoo. That’s a great head of hair!”

With a fourth comparing him to another TV show: “I like Joe Swash, but he looks like he’s in the Sopranos with that hair!”

Joe Swash in Australian jungle on I'm A Celeb
Joe Swash on I’m A Celebrity in 2008. (Photo: I’m A Celeb/YouTube)

The buzz from his arrival didn’t last long as the campmates had to decide who would be the third celeb to leave the jungle.

It was Olympian and 2017 I’m A Celeb veteran Amir Khan who was knocked out of the show.

He joins previously evicted contestants Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder as this year’s losers.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

