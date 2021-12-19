TV star Joe Pasquale used to be known as a portly, squeaky-voiced British comedian – but Joe has reinvented himself after an incredible weight loss.

He now has a six-pack instead of a beer belly. So how did he do it?

Let’s take a little look back at Joe’s career before revealing the one thing he did to drop the pounds.

Joe with Paul Burrell and Fran Cosgrave in the IAC jungle (Credit: YouTube)

What is Joe Pasquale famous for?

Joe, 60, rose to fame in 1996 with The Joe Pasquale show.

Since then he’s starred in some of our favourite shows, winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2004.

He also took part in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in sixth place.

Joe memorably took part in ITV’s All New Monty in 2019, which saw him strip off to raise awareness for male cancers. His own father sadly passed away from prostate cancer after he’d filmed the show.

“I thought, if I’ve got to stand next to Ashley Banjo and have everything out, I don’t want my belly to be the only thing they’re looking at,” he said.

What is Joe Pasquale’s weight loss secret?

In 2017, he appeared on Loose Women with a new, slimline look and revealed he’d cut out sugar from his diet.

Joe confessed that losing his mother had changed his outlook on life and he now has a desire to make the most of every day.

Joe cut out sugar to drop the weight (Credit: LooseWomen/YouTube)

He said: “She went really quickly and really suddenly, and I realised my own mortality, which is why I’m trying to make everything count every day.”

Joe went on to say that he follows the “traffic light” guidance on food packets and if the sugar isn’t in the green zone, he won’t eat it.

He explained how cutting out sugar meant cutting out the energy highs and lows associated with it.

Joe is taking part in Sitting on a Fortune’s Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Joe also admitted to hitting the gym alongside making healthier food choices, fully embracing his new lifestyle.

The funny-man popped up on Loose Women again in 2019 and revealed he’d followed Ant Middleton’s Mind Over Muscle programme.

“It nearly killed me, I couldn’t walk for a week, but it was worth it, it was great,” he quipped.

Catch Joe on Sitting on a Fortune Celebrity Christmas special on ITV and ITV Hub.

