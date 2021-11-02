Joe Lycett on Who Do You Think You Are?: Does he have a partner and how much is he worth?

Who Do You Think You Are? is back on tonight (Wednesday November 2) and features the brilliant Joe Lycett taking a personal journey back through his family tree.

Joe is a beloved comedian and presenter, but how did he get started and has he got a partner?

Joe Lycett on Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

How did Who Do You Think You Are? star Joe Lycett become famous?

Born in Birmingham, 33-year-old Joe began his career as a comedian by winning the Chortle Student Comedian Of The Year in 2009.

Three years later, his debut stand-up show – Some Lycett Hot – was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival.

Since his initial success on the stand-up circuit, Joe has appeared on myriad comedy panel shows.

And he also presented the fifth series of The Great British Sewing Bee on BBC One and has recently ended a run of Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back on Channel 4.

Joe was a hit on The Great British Sewing Bee (Credit: BBC)

Does he have a partner?

Joe has always been open about his bisexuality, and in an interview with the Birmingham Mail in 2012, he spoke about it.

“[My sexuality] is something I will talk about more in my stand-up act, as sexuality is a fascinating aspect of human life,” he said.

“Alan Carr is an out and proud gay man but there isn’t a famous bisexual equivalent, it’s a lot rarer.

“There are actually a lot of people who deny that bisexuality exists and say it’s just someone being indecisive.

“I originally came out as gay when I was a teenager, then backtracked when I thought I had closed off the market a bit!”

While he’s open about his sexuality, he’s less so about whether he’s in a relationship.

It’s not currently known if Joe is single or not.

How much is Joe worth?

According to Networth.com, Joe is worth a cool £15million.

Joe not only undertakes sell-out stand-up tours, but is a constant face on our TV screens.

So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding. (1/2) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

Why did he rename himself Hugo Boss?

In 2020, Joe revealed he had changed his name by deedpoll to Hugo Boss, in protest at the fashion house’s over-zealous trademarking of the word ‘boss’.

In a tweet, he said: “So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word ‘BOSS’ or similar…

“…including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding.

“It’s clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name.

“Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss.

Joe is famous for his consumer campaigns (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy.”

Subsequently, it responded: “We welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett as a member of the Hugo Boss family.”

“Both parties worked constructively to find a solution…

“Which allows Boss Brewing the continued use of its name and all of its products, other than two beers (Boss Black and Boss Boss) where a slight change of the name was agreed upon.

“As an open-minded company we would like to clarify that we do not oppose the free use of language in any way…

“…and we accept the generic term ‘boss’ and its various and frequent uses in different languages.”