What happened to Joe Exotic and is the Tiger King's zoo still open?

Joe Exotic was sent to prison in the final episode of Tiger King.

Its conclusion left viewers drowning in unanswered questions.

Here's what happened to Joe Exotic (Joseph A Maldonado-Passage) after the Netflix cameras stopped rolling...

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is in prison (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic is still in jail after being found guilty on two counts of murder-for-hire charges.

In January 2020, he was sentenced to 22 years behind bars and is currently serving them at Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.

But he is desperately fighting the conviction.

The Netflix star claims he is the victim of homophobic discrimination and malicious prosecution.

On March 17, he filed a $94 million lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for false arrest, false imprisonment and selective enforcement.

In addition, he has taken legal action against the US Federal Wildlife Service.

Joe King is serving 22 years behind bars (Credit: Netflix)

According to the Netflix star, the organisation put the generic tiger on the the national list of endangered species simply to put him out of business.

Looking to the future, Joe has written a letter to Donald Trump asking to be pardoned.

In a Facebook post, he called on the people of Oklahoma to put pressure on Governor Stitt to ensure the president receives his letter.

"Do the right thing and that is Pardon me or bond me out during my appeal for the sole reason this is injustice," he wrote.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

What does Joe Exotic's letter to Donald Trump say?

Joe's letter asks the president to sign off a special investigation or presidential pardon from his conviction.

"My trial was not about the truth, it was about the win for the prosecutors," he writes.

"I can prove every lie.

"I am being sent to prison for a form being filled out wrong by my vet's secretary under the Endangered Species Act."

He adds: "I know by seeing your passion and conviction regarding our rights as American Citizens that this isn't what you meant by your belief to "Let's Make America Great Again".

"Mr. President, I am pleading with you to please have this looked into."

The president is yet to respond.

Is Joe Exotic's zoo open?

It was still open but had to be shut down in March due to coronavirus.

Sheriff Jim Mullett of Garvin County, Okla., explained that the governor had ordered for nonessential business to cease.

