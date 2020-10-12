Is Jodie Whittaker married and where is she from?

Jodie Whittaker is the first of four celebrities delving into her past for the 17th series of Who Do You Think You Are?

The Doctor Who actress joins Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones and Silent Witness star Liz Carr on the BBC One series.

But who is the Broadchurch actress and what is she famous for? Here’s everything you need to know!

Jodie Whittaker digs up interesting facts about her family in Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jodie Whittaker?

Jodie Whittaker is fast becoming a national treasure.

The actress, 38, has a career spanning more than 10 years.

She made history when she won the role of the first female Doctor Who.

What is she famous for?

Jodie appeared on TV for the first time in 2006, when she starred in The Afternoon Play as Sam.

She’s popped up in Doctors, Dalziel and Pascoe, St. Trinian’s 2 and Cranford.

Jodie made a name for herself as Peggy Bell in Cranford in 2009.

She went on star as Ruth Bowen in Marchlands, and Trish Tooley in The Smoke.

Her role in Broadchurch cemented her as one of the UK’s most talented actresses.

Jodie was unveiled as the first female Doctor Who in 2017, replacing Peter Capaldi.

She became the 13th Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker made history when she became the first female Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)

Jodie Whittaker on Who Do You Think You Are?

Jodie faces “some fraught family history” when Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC One.

She learns the sad reality behind a family myth surrounding her great uncle’s sacrifice in World War One, and unearths some uncomfortable truths about her great-great grandfather in Yorkshire.

Jodie said: “Who Do You Think You Are? took me on an incredible journey through some of my family history.

“I discovered people and events that I had no idea existed before this.”

Jodie admits she was nervous her family history would be “beige” but it was quite the opposite!

Is Jodie leaving Doctor Who?

Jodie Whittaker confirmed she is staying on as the Time Lord until at least the end of 2021.

Doctor Who season 13 – Jodie Whittaker’s third series at the helm of the Tardis – is set to start filming this month.

Upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks is already shot and ready to go.

When Jodie first revealed she was the Doctor, Jodie said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey.

“It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

Jodie Whittaker in her historic role as Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)

Is Jodie Whittaker married?

Jodie Whittaker married Belize-born Christian Contreras in 2008.

They first met at drama school.

Together, they have a daughter who was born in 2015.

Writer and actor Christian has appeared in several Hollywood films, including 2012 thriller Zero Dark Thirty alongside Jessica Chastain.

He also worked with Benedict Cumberbatch on The Fifth Estate in 2013 and war movie Fury alongside Brad Pitt in 2014.

Jodie and husband Christian Contreras pictured in 2014 (Credit: Splash)

Where is Jodie Whittaker from?

Jodie Whittaker was born in Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire, on June 17 1982.

She attended Scissett Middle School and Shelley High School before training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2005 with an acting Gold Medal.

Who Do You Think You Are? starts at 9pm on Monday October 12 on BBC One

