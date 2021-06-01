Jodie Turner-Smith stars in the new three-part psychological drama Anne Boleyn on Channel 5 and while her face may be new to many, her husband is very recognisable!

The actress stars as Henry VIII’s ill-fated second wife and her tale is told through her own perspective.

So what else has Jodie been in? And what has she said about her new role?

We take a look at Jodie’s career, personal life and more…

How old is Jodie Turner-Smith?

Jodie is 34. She was born on September 7, 1986, in Peterborough, England.

However, when her parents divorced, she moved to Maryland, America with her mother.

She attended University of Pittsburgh and has been based in Los Angeles, California since 2009.

Jodie Turner-Smith plays Anne Boleyn in the new Channel 5 mini-series (Credit: SplashNews)

Jodie Turner-Smith and her famous husband

The actress is married to actor Joshua Jackson.

They began dating in 2018 and got married in 2019.

In April 2020, Jodie gave birth to their daughter, Janie.

Joshua gained fame for starring in the 90s teen series Dawson’s Creek.

Most recently he’s had major television roles in the likes of The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere.

Jodie with her husband actor Joshua Jackson (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Jodie said about Anne Boleyn?

Jodie said she consulted with the show’s historian to ensure as accurate a portrayal of Anne as possible.

She also said she could identify with Anne’s inner turmoil as she took on the role shortly after giving birth to her daughter.

Speaking to The Guardian, she explained: “I could feel how angry and passionate and desperate and heartbroken she was. It was the first job I did after having a baby and I was redefining myself as well as [being] a performer.

“After you go through something so transformational, you’re a new person.”

What has she said about the racist backlash?

Jodie said she expected some of the racist backlash her portrayal of Anne Boleyn has received.

She said she deserves to play the role, and that the success of Hamilton proves that non-white actors have every right to play white historical figures.

Jodie with Mark Stanley, who plays Henry VIII (Credit: Channel 5)

Speaking to The Independent, Jodie said: “Hamilton is a really great example of how amazing it is when you just open up the space to tell a story with non-white actors.

“It makes that story that much more relatable, because it just becomes a human story and a story for all of us. Not just a story for white people.”

What else has she been in?

Jodie has been in many other televisions shows and movies.

This year she stars as Lieutenant Commander Karen Greer in Without Remorse.

While additional film roles include roles in Queen & Slim, Newness and Lemon.

Television wise stand-out roles include playing Josie in Jett, Melantha Jhirl in Nightflyer and Sgt. Azima Kandie in The Last Ship.

What has she said about Meghan Markle?

Jodie has said that she sympathises with Meghan Markle.

And that she believes the Royal Family missed an opportunity with regards to how they treated her.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she claimed: “It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernises that institution, and to change it to something for the better.”



When is Anne Boleyn on Channel 5?

Anne Boleyn starts on Channel 5 on Tuesday June 1 at 9pm.

The remaining two episodes will air over the next two evenings consecutively.

Once aired, the mini-series will be available to stream on the app All5.

