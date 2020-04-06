Jodie Comer wants Brookside to come back

Jodie Comer has called for Brookside to make a comeback.

The Killing Eve actress was a huge fan of the Channel 4 soap, and she "wishes" she could tune into new episodes of the now-defunct show, which was axed in 2003 after 21 years.

She said: "I wish I could watch Brookside now. They need to make a comeback."

Jodie - who is from Liverpool, where Brookie was set - has recalled sitting by the fire eating spearmints while tuning into the show during her early years.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "My earliest memory of television is Brookside.

"I used to get in the shower, wash my hair and sit in front of the fire with my nan and watch Brookside – and eat spearmints."

Jodie previously admitted she took acting inspiration from watching Brookside as a youngster.

When asked what TV she used to watch as a youngster, she replied: "Brookside. That's what I remember as a kid watching. It's very different now."

Jodie's big break

Jodie made a name for herself on the small screen in the likes of My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster.

She then landed the "life-changing" role of Oksana Astankova/ Villanelle in Killing Eve - for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - but her family keep her grounded.

She added: "Life has definitely changed, but I'm still at home with my family.

"No one would ever let me get too big for my boots, that's for sure.

"It's incredible. These moments happen that you've always dreamed would happen, and it's important to soak that up and appreciate it."

Brookside - which followed the lives of the fictional residents on a Merseyside housing estate - aired nearly 3,000 episodes over its 21 years on TV but finished in November 2003.

