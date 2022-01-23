Joanna Page on lifelong medication after health scare: ‘I just had no energy’

Actress Joanna Page is best known for her starring role in much-loved BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

But Joanna is also carving out a career as a presenter, having hosted Shop Well for Less with Melanie Sykes.

The Welsh mum-of-four, 44, also fronts The Pet Show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

And while Joanna wins over viewers with her upbeat but easy charm, many people watching at home may not be aware of a health challenge she has faced.

She’s previously opened up about the health scare she suffered – and how it left her with chronic fatigue and bouts of shivering.

Joanna Page’s health condition

In 2010, Joanna revealed she is on medication for life – and missing out on taking her tablets could threaten her life.

She explained she spent a year feeling exhausted before doctor discovered she has an underactive thyroid.

Joanna said of her symptoms: “I just started to feel I was in slow motion all the time.

“I just had no energy. I’d get out of bed, load the washing machine, and then be so drained I’d have to sit around staring into space for the rest of the day.”

‘I could fall into a coma and die’

Joanna believed she was low on energy because she was working hard and long hours in theatre roles at the time.

I’m careful to have the tablets with me all the time.

And despite her shock at her diagnosis because she hadn’t experienced other symptoms like weight gain and hair loss, being prescribed thyroxine helped Joanna ‘get her sparkle back’.

Joanna reflected: “It was amazing. I have to be on the medication for life. And I’m careful to have the tablets with me all the time. If I don’t take it regularly I could fall into a coma and die.”

The Pet Show airs on ITV on Sunday January 23 at 11.55am.

