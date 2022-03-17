Great Cities of the World star Joanna Lumley hails ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Ahead of her new ITV show Great Cities of the World, Joanna Lumley has spoken of her admiration for the Queen.

Joanna joined the Table Manners podcast for a vegetable pie, some poached pears and a side order of chat.

While she was on the podcast, the actress couldn’t stop gushing over the Queen as they talked about the royal family.

Joanna Lumley spoke about her love for the Queen on the Table Manners podcast (Credit: ITV)

What has Great Cities star Joanna Lumley said about the Queen?

Joanna Lumley appeared on the Table Manners podcast to promote her new series, Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World.

It airs tonight (March 17).

Mother and daughter duo Jessie and Lennie Ware were excited to have Joanna as a guest as they tweeted: “We have wanted this woman since the start of Table Manners.

“The one, the only, Dame Joanna Lumley popped over to Clapham for a vegetable pie & some poached pears and it was quite frankly, absolutely fabulous.”

Speaking on the podcast, Joanna couldn’t stop talking about her love for the Queen.

She even described the monarch as an “extraordinary” woman.

Joanna said: “I love the Queen. I think this country is a monarchy and until it isn’t, it is, if you know what I mean.

“So what we’ve got to do is to make it work and if it doesn’t work then we become a republic, but we’re not a republic yet, so it’s no use just whining and carping.

“And in the middle of it is this extraordinary woman who knew she was going to be Queen since she was 10 and that hung over her, and it’s still her duty and her faith and what she believes in.

“Now she’s 95 doing the boxes every day. It’s extraordinary.”

Joanna wrote a book called A Queen for All Seasons for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: ITV)

Joanna’s book about the Queen’s ‘extraordinary’ life

Joanna has also recently published a book about the Queen, titled A Queen For All Seasons.

The book was written for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and celebrates the Queen’s long life of service.

Joanna told the podcast: “The thing is, is that she’s never stopped what she’s had to do. She’s never called for days off, the very few times she’s had to back out was when she was really too ill to go out.

“Most of the time, she’s never complained and never spoken about it. Even when people wrote evil things about her, couldn’t write anything back, couldn’t say anything back.”

Joanna said of The Crown: ‘I don’t watch it because I know them’ (Credit: ITV)

Actress disapproves of The Crown

However, this isn’t the first time Joanna Lumley has gushed over the royal family.

She has also expressed her disapproval of the Netflix series The Crown which bases its storylines on the British monarchy.

Speaking to The Mirror, the actress explained that she refuses to watch the show out of loyalty for the royal family.

She said: “I don’t watch it because I know them. I know the royal family. I know them, and it’s awful to see people, with stuff being made up as if they said it when they really didn’t because it’s made up.

“It’s written by a scriptwriter and people imagining how things went, which isn’t what happened because because we know it’s made up. That doesn’t seem fair.”

Joanna travels around the world in her new series Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World (Credit: ITV)

What is Joanna’s new show about?

Joanna’s new ITV series Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World starts tonight.

The series follows Joanna as she explore’s three of the world’s greatest cities – Berlin, Paris and Rome.

In a series overview, she said: “I’m on an adventure to three of the world’s greatest cities.

“They are constantly evolving and I want to experience the real essence of them.”

On tonight’s episode Joanna will be heading off the beaten track to explore the history and culture of Paris.

Despite her fear of heights, Joanna will be flying up in a hot air balloon to capture a bird’s-eye-view of the city.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “When the team said to me, ‘you’re going in a balloon’, I said, ‘oh no I’m not’.

“But they cajoled me into it, and it was thrilling to see Paris from the air. I couldn’t have loved it more.”

The first episode of Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World airs tonight (March 17) at 9pm on ITV.

