Dame Joan Collins on The Graham Norton Show leaves stunned fans all saying the same thing

Dame Joan Collins was on The Graham Norton Show sofa last night and her appearance left fans stunned.

The actress and author was there to talk about her new tell-all memoir – and she looked resplendent in gold.

Viewers took to social media to share their surprise over Joan. They can’t believe she is 90 years old.

Dame Joan Collins looked wonderful in gold (Credit: BBC)

Joan Collins leaves Graham Norton fans stunned

As she took her place on the sofa, wearing a gold dress with shoulders that would give her Dynasty character Alexis Carrington a run for her money, Joan was ever the entertainer.

And those watching at home were also in awe of her.

“I was impressed by Joan Collins as she’s 90,” said one, before revealed her mum was a similar age.

Another added: “Joan Collins was on The Graham Norton Show tonight. She. Is. 90. Fair play.”

“Joan Collins is 90. Huge respect,” added one more.

Someone else was surprised by her age too insisting: “Joan Collins is 90, born 1933. Wouldn’t say she was 70.”

“Jesus! Joan Collins looks amazing for 90,” said one more, with another adding: “Joan Collins is 90, Patrick Stewart is 83. Wow.”

Sir Patrick Stewart was also a guest on Graham’s sofa last night.

During the show it was revealed Dame Joan can also do the splits in heels! What a woman!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe)

Joan’s bikini snaps

It isn’t the first time the Dynasty legend has left fans stunned with her appearance. Back in August, she shared a gorgeous bikini photo on Instagram.

“Only one place to be in this 96° heat!” she quipped in the caption, but one fan was quick to tell her: “The weather isn’t the only thing that’s hot!”

“You always look so glamorous Dame Joan! Fabulous!!” came another comment.

“You are an ageless beauty, Joan!” a third person said, while someone else agreed: “C’mon! You look like kids!!!”

Another fan also told her: “Percy is one very lucky man. Joan you shine.”

“Perfect poolside photo, you look gorgeous,” somebody else said.

Joan married her fifth husband, Percy, in 2002 (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Joan Collins’ husband?

Joan has been married to Peruvian-born Percy Gibson since 2002. Like Joan, he is an actor and also a producer. He is her fifth husband and over 30 years her junior.

The couple spend time between their various homes in London, Los Angeles, New York and France (alright for some!)

They made a joint appearance on Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire back in 2005.

Previously, Joan has been married to actors Maxwell Reed (1952-56) and Anthony Newley (1963-71), film producer Ron Kass (1972-83) and Swedish pop-star Peter Holm (1985-87).

Joan has three children who are now all in their fifties. With the late Anthony Newley, she had Tara, who is now a journalist and writer, and Alexander, who is an artist. Alexander, also known as Sacha, has painted actors such as Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh.

Joan also had another daughter, Katy, with the late Ron Kass.

