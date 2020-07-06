Jimmy's Forest viewers divided over farmer's new nature programme

Jimmy's Forest saw farmer Jimmy Doherty explore Britain's woods throughout the course of a year.

The series, shot in 2012, sees the country boy and farmer, who admits he's "passionate about natural history", head to a pristine Norfolk wood to chart its seasonal transformation. The show began with spring.

He explores the pleasures and the challenges of the forest all from high up in a tree house, equipped with its own suspended walkways, zip wire, and science lab.

Jimmy's Forest investigated what goes on in spring (Credit: Channel 4)

The presenter is joined by friends and experts to make new discoveries and create experiments to understand the inner workings of a British forest.

Last night's spring episode (Sunday, July 6) saw him learn how to get a drink straight from a tree, get to grips with a woodpecker, squabble with squirrels and make roadkill badger ham.

It all sounds very lovely, but in fact there were some gruesome scenes that left viewers rather upset.

The first gruesome moment in Jimmy's Forest

The woodpecker segment didn't impress many (Credit: Channel 4)

The first upsetting segment came when Jimmy was investigating woodpeckers and their brains. He revealed he'd managed to get his hands on a dead one and was going to dissect it, even admitting himself he had to do something "a little bit gruesome".

He cut open the woodpecker's head and started tapping on its skull. Jimmy then boiled the skull to make it easier to crack open, which is exactly what he did to expose the brain.

Viewers were also upset over the huge tags clipped into the ears of deer by a research team, as well as Jimmy's cooked badger roadkill. He also squashed some catepillars.

What did fans say?

Many were really unhappy with the viewing, having tuned in thinking it was a normal nature documentary.

They accused him of being a 'brute' and said it was 'cruel and unnecessary murder'.

WTAF #jimmysforest #channel4 thought this would be a programme that respected the forest and its inhabitants. I was wrong! Why squash a load of caterpillars for no reason. — Jessica Furlong (@Jessica__Rabid) July 5, 2020

It's shocking how some people get their kicks. I think this show has misjudged current public sentiment. Mindless exploitation of nature and important natural resources is not entertainment for the masses, anymore #jimmysforest #channel4 — Rinal Patel (@KKQD4798) July 5, 2020

Welcome to 'Jimmys Tree House of cruel Death & unessacery Murder' #jimmysforest — S H E L 🐚 (@ShelHammond) July 5, 2020

Settled down looking forward to watching Jimmy's Forest. Expecting to see someone respectful of nature presenting it's fragility and greatness... That's not what I'm getting... presented by a brute #jimmysforest #channel4 — Rinal Patel (@KKQD4798) July 5, 2020

Grinding caterpillars up, chopping trees, putting huge tags on deers, eating badgers #jimmysforest thought this was a wildlife program !!!! — Charlotte Tindall (@Char_T_) July 5, 2020

Some loved Jimmy's Forest

However, not everyone found the scenes upsetting.

Some said it was very insightful and 'we need more' of the 'mesmerising' show.

I have to say this Jimmy's Forest program is fantastic! an impromptu examination of a dead animal followed by an autopsy to learn about it? absolute genius! we need more of this, people are way too squeamish. #jimmysforest @jimmysfarm @Channel4 — Triadne (@triadne) July 5, 2020

Completely mesmerised by @jimmysfarm dissecting a Woodpecker skull #JimmysForest — Lucie Ruddock (@LucieMR) July 5, 2020

The next episode, set to air on Sunday, July 12, will focus on summertime.

