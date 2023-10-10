When did Jimmy Savile die? What was his net worth? Where is his money now?

Viewers of The Reckoning may have questions about the Steve Coogan drama as it airs on BBC One, including: ‘When did Jimmy Savile die?’

The controversial four-part series began yesterday (Monday October 9), and continues on TV this evening. Parts three and four will be on the box next week – but all episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

The Reckoning has been called an “uncomfortable watch” by ED!’s TV critic – and many viewers admitted they couldn’t even stomach the first episode. But those who did stick with the opening instalment found Steve’s performance as the prolific sex offender “chillingly brilliant”.

Viewers also expressed on social media how they feel the victims were effectively represented. And while it is important to remember The Reckoning is dramatised in parts, the people who were affected by perverted TV personality Savile’s crimes were very real.

And so, as viewers will no doubt be Googling information about the real Savile as they watch Steve‘s portrayal, here are answers to questions people want answers to.

Steve Coogan in character as Jimmy Savile for The Reckoning (Credit: YouTube)

When did Jimmy Savile die?

Jimmy Savile died on October 29 2011, two days before his 85th birthday.

He was found dead in flat in Leeds, and had recently received hospital treatment for pneumonia.

Savile’s funeral took place just over a week later, on November 9. Savile came from a deeply Catholic family, but his satin gold coffin was closed when displayed at the local Queens Hotel.

The funeral itself was at Leeds Cathedral, and he was buried at Woodlands Cemetery in Scarborough. The coffin was inclined at 45 degrees to fulfil the stipulation in his will that he wanted to “see the sea”. Additionally, the coffin was believed to be sealed in concrete, and a headstone bore the words: “It was good while it lasted.”

The memorial was vandalised after the extent of his horrific crimes started to become apparent. The headstones were removed and later destroyed. Savile’s grave is currently unmarked.

Savile’s coffin is carried into Leeds Cathedral before his crimes became known publicly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What was Savile’s net worth?

Savile’s estate was reportedly worth around £4.3million when he died.

Among his possessions were several properties. These included his Leeds Roundhay Park apartment, another flat in Scarborough, and a cottage at Glencoe in Scotland.

Savile also owned a silver Rolls Royce Corniche convertible with the personalised plate JS 247 which was auctioned off in July 2012.

That auction was conducted at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds. The car was sold for £130,000.

Who did Jimmy Savile leave his money to when he died?

According to reports, Savile’s estate was worth £3.3million after expenses. Some friends and relatives are believed to have been named in his will.

However, the bulk of Savile’s estate reportedly went to the Jimmy Savile Charitable Trust, established in 1985. It is reported the trust had a balance of £3.6million when Savile’s abuses were revealed in an ITV documentary a year after he died.

The Jimmy Savile Charitable Trust was set up to fight ‘poverty and sickness and other charitable purposes’ (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Savile’s money now?

That £3.6million was reportedly awarded to various charities before the trust closed in 2017.

Additionally, it is thought £1.15million of Savile’s personal fortune was distributed among victims.

And it was also alleged that law firms representing claimants for compensation scheme received around £2.5million of Savile’s wealth.

The Reckoning continues on BBC One tonight, Tuesday October 10, at 9pm. Episode 3 airs on BBC One at 9pm next Monday, October 16.

