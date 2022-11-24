Where is I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott’s coffee shop? Inside star’s ‘second job’

I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott and her long-term partner Shelly Unitt are co-owners of a coffee shop together.

She has mentioned having a shop during her stint on the ITV jungle reality show, telling campmates about the food and other treats that are sold alongside the coffee they brew.

Furthermore, it was name-checked during the ‘Partners in Grime’ trial which saw Owen Warner correctly answer a question about what Jill’s coffee shop is called.

Shelly and Jill opened the coffee shop in April 2021, just over a year after the couple’s engagement was revealed.

Here’s more about their business, including where to find it.

Jill Scott coffee shop: Where is it?

Jill and Shelly’s coffee shop is called Boxx2Box.

The name is inspired by ex Lioness star Jill’s driving play as a tireless, box-to-box midfielder.

It is located in the Greater Manchester suburb of Northenden on Palatine Road, in Wythenshawe.

As well as serving up caffeinated fixes, Boxx2Boxx also organise events such as walks and host board game nights.

If you fancy going, Boxx2Box is closed on Mondays. However, it is open on other week days from 9am to 3pm.

The coffee shop is also open on weekend days from 10am to 3pm.

What food is served at the Jill Scott coffee shop?

Jill has indicated to her I’m A Celebrity campmates that bacon sandwiches, paninis and cakes are sold at Boxx2Box.

However, a menu isn’t listed online for the coffee shop.

But perusing the Instagram account and Facebook linked to the coffee shop suggests it serves an abundance of tasty goodies.

And it seems they can also serve up some very timely, special items!

Just today (Thursday November 24) the coffee shops’s Insta Story account indicated Jill cupcakes might be on sale.

Further down on the grid, images of pumpkin spice lattes, S’mores cookies, bacon muffins, and Biscoff and gold bar pies have been shared.

Meanwhile, over on the Facebook page, it was recently reported the coffee shop has also been offering ‘Bushtucker pick and mix’, containing creepy crawly-themed sweets.

Jill Scott on coffee

Additionally, Jill has explained how important coffee is to her on the shop’s website.

She said: “I’ve always loved coffee, travelling around with football.

Coffee has become very important in my life.

“And it started to get to the point where if I had a bad coffee to start the day I would have a bad day.

“So coffee has become very important in my life.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 24, on ITV at 9pm.

