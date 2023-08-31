Jill Dando’s brother hopes new Netflix series Who Killed Jill Dando will bring her killer ’to justice’

The brother of Jill Dando has expressed hope that a new series based on his sister’s death will bring her killer “to justice”.

A new three-part documentary about Jane’s murder – Who Killed Jill Dando? – will be released on Netflix next month.

Jill Dando was killed in 1999 (Credit: Netflix)

Who was Jill Dando?

Jill Dando was an English journalist and TV presenter. She spent most of her career at the BBC – and at the time of her death was co-hosting Crimewatch.

On April 26, 1999, Jill was shot dead outside her home in Fulham, London. She was just 37 years old.

Her murder launched the biggest murder inquiry conducted by the Met Police. It also sparked the UK’s biggest criminal investigation since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper in the 1970s.

A local man named Barry George was convicted and imprisoned for the murder in 2001. However, after eight years in prison, he was acquitted following an appeal and retrial. Jill’s murder has remained unsolved.

Jill was 37 when she died (Credit: Netflix)

Brother of Jill Dando hopes new doc will unearth person responsible for her death

Next month, a three-part documentary about her death will be released on Netflix.

Now, Jill’s brother, Nigel, has expressed hope that the new documentary will finally bring his sister’s killer “to justice”. Nigel has confessed hope that the documentary will bring new information to light.

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, Nigel said: “My hope is that the publicity will bring forward someone with new information who can bring Jill’s killer to justice.

“Jill was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he then added.

The documentary about Jill’s murder will be released next month (Credit: Netflix)

Loose Women star Jane Moore talks Jill’s killing

Jane Moore of Loose Women fame also appears in the documentary. She too hopes that the documentary will bring the killer to justice.

She recalled the moment she learned that Jill had been killed.

“I was having lunch with her boss at the BBC, who was also one of her best friends. We’d just ordered starters then one of the restaurant staff came over and said, ‘Excuse me, your boss at the BBC is on the phone for you’,” she said.

“She [the boss] came back and she was just white, and she said, ‘I’ve got to go. Jill has been stabbed’ – because that’s what they thought at first – ‘and she’s been taken to Charing Cross Hospital’,” she then continued.

“So she left, and then the story unfolded,” she then said.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will be released on Netflix on September 26.

