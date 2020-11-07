Jesy Nelson has pulled out of the final of Little Mix The Search because she is unwell.

The singer, 29, was due to appear on the live show tonight (Saturday) but a statement on behalf of the band revealed she would not be able to be there.

Jesy’s illness also means she will not be hosting Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards with her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

The statement released online said: “Little Mix statement: Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s.”

No further details about Jesy’s illness were given.

Little Mix promise ‘amazing’ show

Following the news, the group posted a message on Twitter saying they were sad she would not be alongside them.

However, they promised viewers that it would be an “amazing” show.

The post said: “Can you believe tonight’s the FINAL of @LMTheSearch!!

“We’re unbelievably proud of all 6 bands and we can’t wait to see the final 4 perform!

“We’re so sad Jesy won’t be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all x.”

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall (BBC – Photographer: Zoe McConnell)

The BBC show sees the Shout Out To My Ex singers hunting for a new talent to join them on tour and has been a big hit with fans.

Show delayed due to coronavirus

Last month its debut live show was delayed following a coronavirus outbreak on set.

Production was halted after a “small number” of crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Announcing the news at the time, the BBC said: “We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

Jade Thirlwall at a press night (SplashNews)

There was another setback when Jade had to miss the first live show because she had to self-isolate.

The singer had to appear on the programme via video link instead of in person.

