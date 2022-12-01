Jessica Brown Findlay of Downton Abbey fame has given birth to twins.

The actress, best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in the period drama, announced the news earlier today (December 1).

She revealed that she had given birth last month and was finally ready to share the big news with fans.

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay announces birth of twins

In a heartwarming Instagram post, she wrote: “5.11.22 Our boys! Remember Remember.”

Jessica first announced that she was pregnant in September when she revealed her baby bump on the red carpet at an event.

It’s been a tough journey for Jessica, who previously spoke openly about undergoing IVF treatment with her husband, Ziggy Heath.

Jessica and Ziggy tied the knot in 2020, and they met on the set of BBC period drama Harlots.

Jessica told her followers earlier this year that she had been taking hormone injections at home in preparation for the treatment.

“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak,” she said.

“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is.”

She also found working while trying to get pregnant difficult, especially in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She previously told The Mirror: “I hoped to work more this side of having babies. But you can’t. It is very hard to insure pregnant women on set, and since Covid it’s become even harder because you are considered even higher risk.”

Why did Jessica leave Downton Abbey?

Jessica rose to fame on Downton Abbey.

Jessica played Lady Sybil Crawley in Julian Fellowes’ period drama. However, she was killed off during the third series after she decided to quit the show.

She later revealed that she wasn’t prepared for the fame that would come with the role.

“Downton exploded in a way I wasn’t ready for,” she told The Times. “For my mental health I needed to keep it more low-key. I would have got lost in Hollywood.

“The idea of eventually having that kind of success is exciting, but I’d like to have it in my thirties or forties because it would be in perspective. Earlier, it would have destroyed me.”

She added: “I remember walking past a news stand with Michelle [Dockery] and Laura [Carmichael] and it said 14 million people watched the last episode. That was wild — it wasn’t a time when a show could take over and be spoken about in Hollywood; we thought it was a little ITV period drama.”

ITV drama Downton Abbey ran for six series from 2010 to 2015.

Demand for a comeback was met with a 2019 film and a 2022 follow-up, A New Era.

