Jerome Flynn joins an impressive cast in BBC One’s conspiracy thriller The Trick – but how old is he and is he married?

Is the actor still friends with Robson Green, and what else has he been in?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jerome Flynn and his role in The Trick.

Jerome plays PR man Neil Wallis in The Trick (Credit: BBC)

Read more: BBC releases first look images from new thriller The Trick starring Jerome Flynn

Who plays Neil Wallis in The Trick?

Actor Jerome Flynn portrays Neil Wallis, a PR expert who specialises in crisis management.

Neil works closely with Sam Bowen, a young father and a PR strategist, who is drafted in to help Phil Jones tell his side of the story.

The Trick is a feature-length film which tells the true story of climate scientist Phil Jones (played by Jason Watkins).

His life was upended when his computers were hacked, leading him to be ‘cancelled’ for fabricating evidence about global warning.

An inquiry later showed he had not lied, although the damage done to global warming awareness was set back.

What else has Jerome Flynn been in? What’s he famous for?

No matter how hard Jerome works, he’ll probably always be most famous for being one half of Robson and Jerome.

Robson Green and Jerome Flynn starred in Soldier Soldier together between 1991 and 1995, and went on to form the chart-topping duo Robson and Jerome.

Their version of Unchained Melody stayed at number one in the UK charts for seven weeks, selling more than 1.8 million copies and becoming the best-selling single of 1995.

Despite being offered millions for a third album, Robson and Jerome decided to call it quits.

After the pair stopped making music together, both men concentrated on their respective acting careers.

Jerome went on to portray DC Tom McCabe in Badger, Hector in Black Mirror, and Detective Inspector Bennet Drake in Ripper Street.

More recently, he appeared in John Wick 3, and Game of Thrones fans will recognise him as the woman-loving, fearless Bronn.

His latest role sees him portray Neil Wallis in The Trick.

Jerome Flynn as Neil Wallis in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Grantchester star Robson Green on ‘real problems’ with drink and drugs as a young actor

Is Jerome Flynn still friends with Robson Green?

Robson and Jerome remain friendly to this day,

In fact, the duo reunited on screen when Jerome joined Robson

How old is Jerome and where is he from?

Jerome Patrick Flynn was born on March 16 1963 in Bromley, Kent.

He is currently 58 years of age.

He’s the son of actor and singer Eric Flynn, who was born on Hainan Island in China, and drama teacher Fern Flynn.

His brother Daniel Flynn is also an actor, and he played Geoff Tomlinson in Unforgotten, and Supt. John Heaton in The Bill.

Jerome’s half-brother Johnny Flynn is the musician and actor famed for his roles in Emma and Vanity Fair.

Jerome Flynn is currently starring in The Trick on BBC One (Credit: Splash)

Is The Trick star Jerome Flynn married?

The Trick star Jerome is reportedly single, and has never been married.

He was previously linked to Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey.

He is also said to have dated a woman called Anna Jacobs, with whom he followed Andrew Cohen’s spiritual teachings at EnlightenNext.

After his relationship with Anna ended, Jerome left the organisation.

Jerome went on to renovate a Georgian farm he had bought in a remote part in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The once-dilapidated farm has been transformed into a self-sustaining business, with barns converted into holiday lets and a large walled garden where fruit and vegetables are grown.

In 2019, Jerome admitted that although he feels “complete” within himself, he’s a “romantic” and doesn’t think it’s too late for him to find his “life partner”.

In an interview with RTE, he said: “It’s taken me time to get to know myself and feel complete, but now I’m kind of ready for my life partner to come along.

“I’m a romantic and have quite a lot of love in my heart.

“I love children and have godchildren and nephews and nieces, but I still feel and hope [a family] could happen for me.”

See Jerome Flynn in The Trick on Monday October 18 2021 at 8:30pm on BBC One.

Will you be tuning in to The Trick on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.