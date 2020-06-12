Jeremy Meeks interview comes under fire from Good Morning Britain fans

Jeremy Meeks appeared on Good Morning Britain today (June 11).

The 36-year-old, nicknamed the "hot felon", appeared on the show to talk about the Black Live Matter movement.

But as he spoke to hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, viewers took to Twitter to complain.

Jeremy Meeks appeared on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

GMB fans react to Jeremy Meeks interview

One wrote: "Jeremy Meeks on @GMB he didn’t answer any questions they asked. He made no sense what so ever."

Another added: "Did nobody check in with him and vet him as he is not making a whole load of sense sadly?"

Moments later, a third tweeted: "Jeremy Meeks was a complete waste of time your to busy trying to take sides,the man couldn’t string a sentence together."

Shortly after, a fourth added: "@GMB Is Jeremy drunk or just tired?"

Jeremy appeared on the show to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement as well as his experiences growing up in the US.

He was born addicted to heroin to drug addict parents.

GMB fans criticised the 'hot felon' (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Meeks discusses his troubled childhood

When asked about his childhood, he said: "Life was rough but also I really just need to touch on, you know, growing up, I also was half white and half black so I know I'm switching to a whole other subject.

"Those difficulties in itself on top of everything else, you see what I'm saying, it's you know, it was a hard childhood.

"I wouldn't wish that on anyone I would just say that.

"But my mum is doing good, let me just say that."

Ben Shephard asked Jeremy about his difficult childhood (Credit: ITV)

How Jeremy Meeks became the 'hot felon'

Jeremy is a convicted criminal and was part of criminal gangs.

However, his life changed when a police mugshot was released to the public and went viral.

After, he was nicknamed 'the hot felon' around the world.

"That picture came out and within 24 hours – I never had social media of any sort so I didn't know what viral meant.

"When news [outlets] came to see me I found out. Things changed very fast and for the better."

Jeremy spoke to Ranvir Singh about the Black Lives Matter movement (Credit: GMB)

Jeremy Meeks turns his life around

The US star went onto reveal how the viral picture change his life.

He continued: "It was such a blessing, It gave me the means to support my family legally and to educate myself on business and educate my children.

"I now own my own clothing line. I'm very proud to say that I am a black designer and business owner."

Jeremy was engaged to Topshop heiress Chloe Green but the couple split last year.

However, he insisted he still has a good relationship with her billionaire father Sir Philip Green.

It's reported his life is now in talks to be turned into a Hollywood movie.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

