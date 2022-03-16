Jeremy Kyle psychologist Graham Steiner has broken his silence following Channel 4‘s controversial documentary.

The two-part documentary, which aired on Sunday and Monday, explored the cancellation of ITV‘s The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Now, the show’s former counsellor Graham has finally spoken out.

Graham Steiner has finally spoken out over Channel 4’s Jeremy Kyle documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Kyle psychologist Graham Steiner speaks out

Graham shared a lengthy post on Instagram following the two-part series, titled: “The Jeremy Kyle aftercare service provided.”

The psychologist went on to list the various treatments provided for guests suffering from addiction to drugs, alcohol or gambling.

In addition, thousands were provided counselling and family mediation sessions.

Graham went on: “The show itself was a conflict resolution show but it also challenge homophobia, transphobia and racism.

“It provided a platform to brave survivors of domestic abuse, trauma and childhood trauma because they wanted to raise public awareness and ultimately help others.

“The show provided a platform for inspirational children who were rewarded for their extraordinary courage and bravery as they coped with serious illness. It also put the spotlight on their parents and carers for their selfless acts of caring for others.”

The documentary aired over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

What else did Graham say?

Later on, he added: “The show also reunited hundreds if not thousands of siblings, parents and extended family members after years of being separated.

“Many people benefited from the ‘after care’ service provided by the JK show. There were also many who benefited and didn’t appear on the show.

The service had a positive impact on many peoples live

“Some used the service as a helpline and in some cases a few were provided with a free residential treatment programme by a generous service provider.

“The service had a positive impact on many peoples lives and in some cases those who’s needs are often unheard and ignored within our society were acknowledged and heard by the aftercare team.”

Jeremy breaks his silence

Meanwhile, it comes after Jeremy recently spoke out about the documentary.

The host had previously refused to comment on the death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond.

Steve took his own life a week after appearing on the series in 2019.

But on his radio show this week, Jeremy said: “I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process has finished and that is a position I will maintain.

“When – and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say – because there are of course two sides to every single story…

“I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing. With the greatest of respect, I wanted to say that.”

