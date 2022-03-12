ITV hits back at Jeremy Kyle documentary claims it treated staff ‘like lab rats’

Jeremy Kyle is the subject of a new documentary, Death on Daytime, airing this weekend on Channel 4.

The two-part documentary will chart the end of his daytime TV show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was pulled off air after the death of guest Steve Dymond.

However, ITV has hit back at some of the claims set to be made in the documentary.

It says that it does not accept the “central allegation” that the show is based upon.

New Jeremy Kyle documentary slammed by ITV

Jeremy Kyle: Death on Daytime is a shocking two-part series investigating the explosive programme.

It is set to air tomorrow (March 13) and Monday (March 14).

In it, several former employees of the show have come forward with claims of abusive behaviour and manipulation from bosses.

Some have even claimed they were “treated like rats in a lab” while working on the show.

Another alleged: “Let’s say you were working and it’s like 10pm and you’ve got nothing on your board.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve not had a break, because they would have to order your tea from one of the restaurants nearby.

“If you said: ‘Can we have tea we’re starving?’ the producer would say, no,” they claimed.

When the documentary’s director asks if they weren’t allowed to eat until guests were confirmed, they alleged: “Yeah.”

‘Pressure’ to book guests

Another anonymous staff member claimed they often lied about the results of mental health checks.

They claimed this was because there was “such pressure” to book guests.

Another former employee also claimed they would get calls “virtually every week” from people threatening to kill themselves after appearing on the show.

They alleged: “There will probably be two calls a week from people saying that. It was your job as someone who had no mental health expertise to determine if they were telling the truth.

“Who the [bleep] was I at 21 to be determining if someone wants to kill themselves?

“It was kind of like if you could get them to almost be like: ‘Oh I don’t want to’ that would be like sweet, yeah finally it can go out to air and we have not wasted any money.”

What has ITV said about the new documentary’s claims?

In response to the Channel 4 documentary, ITV said it does not “accept the central allegation of this programme of a bad culture within the production team”.

The statement added: “ITV would never condone any of its production staff misleading or lying to guests.”

Since the end of the show, host Jeremy Kyle has admitted to battling anxiety and mental health issues.

Jeremy Kyle: Death on Daytime airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday (March 13) and Monday (March 14).

