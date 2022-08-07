Jeremy Beadle, the original host of You’ve Been Framed, made a career of making people laugh.

But it was the presenter himself you had the last laugh – at his own funeral.

The TV prankster died in January 2008 and his show You’ve Been Framed is still going strong today.

Funnyman Jeremy Beadle packed a lot of laughs into his life (YouTube)

How did Jeremy Beadle die?

Jeremy Beadle MBE was a radio presenter, producer, writer and presenter.

He was a regular face on prime-time television during the 1980s and 1990s.

At his peak he was pulling in audiences of more than 15 million.

Hit shows fronted by Jeremy included Game for a Laugh, prank show Beadle’s About and You’ve Been Framed.

Jeremy Beadle died after suffering from pneumonia at the age of 59.

The married presenter had previously battled leukaemia.

After his death, his co-presenter Henry Kelly paid tribute to dad-of-four Jeremy.

He said: “I shall miss him desperately.

“Not only was he a terrific colleague, but he was a most wonderful friend and the most entertaining company you could imagine.”

What happened at his funeral?

Jeremy’s funeral took place on Valentine’s Day in 2008.

The service was at Marylebone crematorium in Finchley, North London.

One mourner said at the time: “There were a lot of people laughing.”

There were many anecdotes shared, including many hilarious moments the TV star had shared.

Jeremy once arrived at a dinner party saying he was on the ‘V’ diet, drinking vodka and eating potatoes.

“How much have you lost?” asked one guest.

Jeremy replied: “About three days.”

The order of service on the day also included a cartoon of two angels waiting outside heaven with a bucket of water. The caption read: “…and when Jeremy opens the gate…”.

Ever the joker, Jeremy collected his MBE in 2001 (Credit: Shutterstock)

You’ve Been Framed lives on

After Jeremy’s death, stars including Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley and Jonathan Wilkes also presented the show.

But finally Harry Hill stepped into his shoes.

The comedian from Kent has narrated the funny videos show for 16 years.

He will also be back on screens for You’ve Been Framed this weekend on ITV on Sunday (August 7) at 3.45pm.

