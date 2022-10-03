The Chase star Jenny Ryan has been supported by her Chaser co-stars after being cruelly attacked by a troll on Twitter.

The troll slammed The Chase star for alleged “disgusting” behaviour on Beat the Chasers, but Jenny’s co-stars were having none of it.

Jenny was slammed by a troll on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Jenny Ryan on Twitter

At the weekend, Jenny, aka The Vixen, cruelly attacked by a troll on Twitter.

The troll wrote: “I thought you were disgusting in Beat the Chasers with your attitude towards your fellow Chasers.

“And it was embarrassing on The Chase watching you blow your own trumpet,” they continued.

“But seeing the episode with Margot and Ria again demonstrated that what an appalling person you are.”

Jenny screenshotted the tweet and posted it for her 109.4k followers to see.

“Can anyone enlighten me as to what this person is referring to?” she tweeted.

Jenny’s co-stars leaped to her defence on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The Chase stars show their support

Plenty of Jenny’s co-stars immediately jumped to her defence after she posted the troll’s tweet on her timeline.

“Sounds like they have got you and me mixed up, I am the virtuoso in blowing my own horn,” Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, replied.

“I believe they are trying to say, ‘Nurse! I’m out of bed again!'” Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, tweeted.

“I bet they’re great fun at parties… If anything I think your Haribo sharing policy at BTC [Beat The Chasers] is to be applauded anyway,” Darragh Ennis, aka The Menace, wrote.

However, it wasn’t just her The Chase co-stars who leaped to her defence.

Plenty of Jenny’s fans and followers also took to the replies to show their support for the 40-year-old quizzer.

Jenny’s followers were full of support too (Credit: ITV)

Jenny’s followers show their support

The Vixen’s followers weren’t going to let the troll get away with being horrible to the star.

“Sorry chicken no idea. I’ve only ever seen you being your beautiful self on The Chase and Beat The Chasers so no idea what this person is on about,” one tweeted.

“Jenny, don’t listen to them I don’t care what anyone else says but you are an amazing person who is so nice and respectful. You are The Vixen, you don’t have an attitude at all,” another said.

“Just a nasty person hiding behind a phone screen Jenny. Ignore it and move on,” a third advised the star.

“Don’t give them oxygen, they don’t deserve it. You’re fab on the show,” another assured her.

“Ignore them, Jenny. I think you’re brilliant & I’m sure many other people do too. You’re very pretty, very clever & have an amazing singing voice,” a fifth wrote.

“Sounds like white noise to me Jenny. Love you on The Chase and Beat The Chasers!” another said.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.