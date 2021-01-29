The Chase star Jenny Ryan has revealed the nickname she turned down before she became known as The Vixen.

Bolton-born star Jenny, 38, is a big hit with viewers.

But there was a time that The Vixen could have been called something very different.

Jenny was almost The Cougar (Credit: ITV)

It was almost so different for Jenny Ryan on The Chase

Jenny revealed all on a recent episode of Lorraine.

She told the host: “Bradley [Walsh] came up with The Vixen, because of the red hair, it looks like a fox’s brush.

Read more: The Chase: Teacher contestant facing Jenny Ryan shocks viewers with school question blunder

“And foxes are really intelligent animals and really cunning, and could be quite fast.”

However, she also revealed that producers originally wanted to call her The Cougar.

Jenny Ryan is far too young to be The Cougar (Credit: ITV)

“When I first started I had a test run, a bit of a screen test in the studio with Brad hosting,” Jenny explained.

“I had my hair in this big ponytail. The producers had been trying to work out what my nickname should be, and they wanted something animal-y because I like a lot of animal print.

They suggested The Cougar, and I said no, because I’m too young to be a cougar.

“And they suggested The Cougar, and I said, no, because I’m too young to be a cougar.”

It feels like they made the right choice with The Vixen – can you imagine Jenny walking out to The Cougar in every episode?!

Jenny hit back at the troll (Credit: ITV)

What else has Jenny been up to?

The Vixen’s reputation for being smart and fierce came into question earlier this month.

A troll branded her a “condescending cow” and a “vile woman” after one episode, and even called for her to be fired.

Read more: The Chasers Road Trip: Mark Labbett slams producers as Anne Hegerty defends her ‘diva strop’

Jenny hit back by saying: “Always good to have a heads-up when someone’s asked the company I work for to fire me.

“PS. If you think I’m condescending on the show, then you don’t know the half of it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.