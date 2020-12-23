Jennifer Saunders takes to the road with Michael Sheen tonight (Tuesday December 22) for the first episode of Memory Lane, her chats how in a car.

Together they tour around the Welsh actor’s home town of Port Talbot to visit places and people who have shaped his life.

But who is Michael Sheen, and how does he know comedy legend Jennifer?

Michael appeared on Memory Lane with Jennifer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Michael Sheen on Jennifer Saunders’ Memory Lane?

Michael hit the headlines when he played ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair in Channel 4 drama, The Deal.

In 2006, Michael played Tony Blair for the second time in the film, The Queen.

He then went on to play late Carry On star Kenneth Williams, TV journalist David Frost and football manager Brian Clough in TV dramas and movies.

Read more: Quiz star Michael Sheen reveals how Chris Tarrant reacted to his casting

His reputation for playing well-known stars and impersonating them garnered critical acclaim.

In 2009, he appeared in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, for which he also won praise.

More big-screen roles followed, but then he returned to television with Masters Of Sex, Good Omens on BBC Two and playing Christ Tarrant in ITV’s Quiz.

Michael with girlfriend Anne (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

Is Michael Sheen married?

Michael was in a relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale for eight years.

The pair met while appearing in the same play together, and had a daughter, Lily, together in 1999.

They split in 2004.

Since then, Michael has had relationships with ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart, actress Rachel McAdams and comedian Sarah Silverman.

He’s now in a relationship with Anne Lundberg, and the couple have a daughter, Lyra, together.

Michael and David will be back together again (Credit: BBC)

What can you see Michael in next?

In 2020, Michael appeared with friend David Tennant (who he starred in Good Omens with) in lockdown comedy Staged.

They starred as two West End actors whose play has been put on hold because of COVID restrictions, but have been persuaded to carry on rehearsing online.

The second series premieres on BBC One, on January 4 at 9.45pm.

Read more: Quiz star Michael Sheen unhappy at ITV for ‘getting his name wrong’

Elsewhere, Michael played a serial killer in the American series Prodigal Son.

It was shown in the UK on Sky One, and series two is set to return early next year.

How do Jennifer and Michael know each other?

Jennifer, 62, and Michael, 51, are team captains on Sky One panel show There’s Something About Movies.

Now into its third series, it’s hosted by Alan Carr and asks guests movie trivia questions.

