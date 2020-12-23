Jennifer Saunders’ Memory Lane sees the comedy legend interview Welsh actor Michael Sheen in her car as they whizz around his hometown of Port Talbot.

Much-loved Jennifer, 62, has been a comedy staple on our TVs for decades.

But what is she famous for, and who is her husband?

Jennifer hosted her new talk-show-with-a-difference on ITV (Credit: ITV)

What is Jennifer Saunders from Memory Lane famous for?

Jennifer met Dawn French at the Central School of Speech and Drama in 1977.

They would go on to form a lifelong friendship and comedy partnership.

But before the first series of French And Saunders in 1987, the pair were part of another legendary and groundbreaking comedy troupe.

Read more: Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders declined HUGE sum for Bake Off

The Comic Strip featured the likes of Rik Mayall, Adrian Edmonson, Peter Richardson and Robbie Coltrane.

After the success of French And Saunders, Jennifer wrote and starred in Absolutely Fabulous as flouncy Edina.

She also wrote and starred in BBC sitcom Jam & Jerusalem.

Jennifer and husband Adrian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Jennifer Saunders’ husband?

During her time in The Comic Strip, she met fellow actor and former EastEnders star Adrian Edmondson.

The two married in 1985.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Adrian described their first meeting.

I met my wife, Jennifer Saunders, in a strip club when I was 23.

“I met my wife, Jennifer Saunders, in a strip club when I was 23,” he said.

“It was a comic strip club, so you could perform alternative comedy on one stage while there were strippers on the other.

“Needless to say, she was one of the comedians, not one of the strippers.”

Jennifer in AbFab (Credit: BBC)

Does Jennifer Saunders have children?

Jennifer and Adrian have three daughters together – Ella, 33, Beattie, 32, and Freya, 28.

Beattie appeared in the BBC sitcom Josh, and will appear in the upcoming period drama The Pursuit Of Love.

Read more: EastEnders fans ‘can’t get enough’ of Ade Edmondson’s Daniel and his ‘cute’ relationship with Jean

Ella, meanwhile, is a singer-songwriter.

Jennifer and Adrian have four grandchildren.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.