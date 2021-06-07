Jennifer Lopez is joining forces with Netflix in a massive, megabucks, multi-year deal.

The streaming service has inked a ‘first look’ agreement with Jennifer’s Nuyorican Productions – the team behind 2019 smash-hit, Hustlers.

In the new deal, Netflix will have first refusal on all films and TV shows, as well as ‘unscripted material’ made by the company.

Nuyorican, created with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, is also focusing on projects that support diverse, female cast and filmmakers.

On the announcement, JLo says to Deadline: “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix.

“Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past.

“We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”

Meanwhile, Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, adds: “Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world.

“For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment.

“I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.”

What is Jennifer Lopez making with Netflix?

Two films are currently in production – action thrillers The Mother, and The Cipher.

Firstly, in The Cipher, Jennifer plays FBI agent Nina Guerrero, who’s drawn into a serial killer case.

Landing in a cat-and-mouse game with the killer, she has to crack a series of codes left for her by the assailant.

Meanwhile, The Mother follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive.

It’s based on the book by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado.

Both are likely to launch in 2022.

