Jemma Copper leaves the BBC after calling corporation ‘the devil’ and being convicted of drink-driving

She also attended a COVID deniers rally

By Nancy Brown

Veteran BBC presenter Jemma Cooper has left her job with the corporation, the BBC has confirmed.

It comes after Jemma, 49, was taken off air for three months after footage showed her at an anti-lockdown protest.

She was also convicted of drink-driving and is said to have called the BBC “the devil” in WhatsApp messages.

The journalist had presented the news and weather for BBC One‘s Points West.

Jemma Cooper has left her job at the BBC (Credit: BBC)

What has the BBC said about Jemma Cooper leaving?

Jemma herself is yet to comment on the news.

The BBC, however, has said that Jemma “no longer works for the BBC”.

However, it didn’t elaborate any more than that.

Why was Jemma taken off air?

Jemma was previously taken off air for three months in the midst of the pandemic.

This came after footage showed her mixing with COVID conspiracy theorists at a rally organised by Piers Corbyn in October.

She is also said to have slammed her employer in a COVID denial WhatsApp group.

Alas I work for the devil at the moment.

A member at the time asked if she was the “weather girl Jemma”.

Jemma is said to have replied: “Yes alas I work for the devil at the moment.

“I joined the corporation in 1999 when I was 28 and fully asleep. Comatose.”

Jemma previously refused to comment on the story.

Jemma Cooper presenting the weather
She presented the news and weather on Points West (Credit: BBC)

Drink-driving conviction

TV presenter Jemma was also convicted of drink-driving in December 2020.

She was found to be twice over the legal limit when she was pulled over and was subsequently banned from driving for 17 months and fined £440.

It’s also claimed that she left the BBC offices “in tears” after being told she would be off air for three months for taking part in the rallies.

An insider claimed BBC employees feared she was putting them in danger and claimed Jemma was convinced COVID-19 didn’t exist.

