JB Gill on This Week On The Farm: Is JLS star really a farmer?

JB Gill on This Week On The Farm has been reporting from farms all over the country in this new series.

In tonight’s show, he visits a dairy farm in Lincolnshire to meet the cows who live a life of luxury and are expected to produce milk to match.

But who is JB Gill and what is he famous for? And why is he involved in a show about farming?

Was JB Gill from This Week On The Farm in JLS?

JB was one of four members of boyband JLS.

Together with Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and Aston Merrygold, JB became a household name, scoring a string of hits.

They went on to have a hugely successful, award-winning career.

Is JB Gill from This Week On The Farm a real farmer?

After the band split, JB got into turkey farming and now owns his own 11-acre farm in Kent.

His smallholding successfully produces award-winning KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pigs.

He says about his decision to run a farm: “It was about having a sanctuary to escape to.

“I wanted somewhere peaceful I could escape to on the rare occasion I had time to myself. Here became the perfect place for me to relax and recharge before heading back out on the road.”

“One similarity is that you are busy all of the time and every day there is something to do. But whilst I had a manager in showbusiness when you run a farm, you need to keep on top of everything.”

Is JB married?

In 2008, JB started dating dancer Chloe Tangney, and the two married in 2014.

They went on to have two children – Ace and Chiara.

As for the wedding, JB told Hello magazine: “For me, it’s a big thing.

Today has been the best day of our lives.

“When you get married, it’s not just you any more, it’s the two of you and I’m looking forward to reflecting that in our home and making it our house.

“Today has been the best day of our lives and for now, we’re happy to spend some time enjoying what we have and getting used to being husband and wife.

“It feels so good to finally be able to say that.”

Why did JLS break up?

After finishing second in the 2008 series of The X Factor, JLS went on to enjoy huge successes.

But, after five studio albums, six million records sold in UK and 10 million worldwide, as well as five MOBO wins and two Brit Awards, the band decided to call it a day in 2013.

In a statement, they said: “We have decided to bring our time as a band to an end.

“It has been the most incredible journey over the last six years and we have achieved more things than we could have ever dreamed possible.”

They appeared on the Alan Carr show to explain that they wanted to leave while they were “on top”.

Will JLS ever reunite?

JLS announced last year that the band was going back on tour and returning to play live dates for the first time since they split up eight years ago.

Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB were all set to perform a string of gigs in November and December 2020, but had to shelve plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the boys have rescheduled dates throughout the UK and Ireland from June of this year.