Jayde Adams calls out Strictly troll over cruel remark about her weight

Jayde Adams has destroyed a Strictly Come Dancing troll who targeted her over her weight.

Stand up Jayde and her pro dance partner Karen Hauer were eliminated from the series on Sunday (October 23) evening.

They lost out in the dance off to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu when all four judges decided backed Molly.

Jayde Adams leaves Strictly

Karen and Jayde found themselves in the bottom two despite scoring 28 for their Charleston.

They danced to Victoria Wood’s ‘The Ballad of Barry & Freda’ and outscored three other couples.

However, when it came to the viewers’ vote, Jayde and Karen were plunged into danger of leaving the show.

And their fate on the BBC dance series was ultimately sealed when Molly and Carlos – who scored 30 themselves – were saved.

Jayde Adams takes down troll

Fans were left “devastated” by the result as Jayde, 37 hailed her experience on Strictly as “the best thing I have ever done in my life”.

She also praised Karen as “one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with”.

However Jayde later faced down abuse on social media the same evening after her departure aired on TV.

Furthermore, not only did the troll delete their unpleasant post, they also got rid of their entire account.

What did troll tweet at Jayde?

The troll tweeted alongside several Strictly hashtags so their comments could be found: “What she needs to take out of this is to exercise and diet to achieve a size 10 before becoming another self-induced burden on the NHS!”

Quote-tweeting the troll’s abuse to her 48,000 followers, Jayde slapped down her virtual antagonist.

“The fatter I get, the more successful I get,” she replied, adding a heart emoji to her post.

The fatter I get, the more successful I get.

Within minutes, it became clear the troll had got rid of their remarks.

And so Jayde included a screenshot of what they’d said, sarcastically adding: “He deleted it! Well done.”

How fans reacted

Followers were impressed with how Jayde – who recently hit back at trolls by joking they will “never be funnier about the way I look than me” – dealt with the abuse.

“You are the best,” one fan reassured Jayde.

“Doesn’t matter what size you are as long as you are happy, that is what counts.

“Doesn’t matter what others think as you only come back stronger.”

Someone else joked about the troll: “I think some one has a little crush.”

And another shocked onlooker added: “Oh my God! Do not take any notice of people like that.

“He does not speak for the majority of people. Yust a very vocal minority who should really think before they comment.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 29 on BBC One at 6.50pm.

