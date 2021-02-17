Jay and Dom’s Home Fix started on BBC One this week and viewers are deeply divided over the new programme.

The BBC show, a spin-off of the beloved series The Repair Shop and a follow-on from Jay Blades’ Home Fix, sees the star team up with restoration expert Dominic Chinea.

Together, they offer DIY tricks and help Brits become more self sufficient without breaking the bank.

Jay and Dom’s Home Fix got underway this week (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Jay and Dom’s Home Fix?

In the first episode, aired on Monday (February 15), they created a storage solution out of bed slats and built an ottoman from scratch.

In the second, on yesterday, Dom showed viewers how to make a hanging shelf.

Read more: The Repair Shop: BBC show hailed ‘best hour of TV’ as viewers bawl over emotional scenes

Jay, meanwhile, demonstrated a handy solution for tackling messy drawers.

Not all BBC viewers have taken to the show, as some branded the format ‘lame’ (Credit: BBC)

In addition to new footage of Jay and Dom, the show also features clips from old shows to deliver more home and garden advice.

Yesterday’s Home Fix included a clip from a 2018 episode of Gardeners’ World and footage from Paul Martin’s Handmade Revolution that aired in 2012.

The programme has divided BBC viewers, with some branding it “patronising” and likening it to something from the 1990s.

Others love Jay and Dom’s spin-off of The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

One moaned: “Jesus @BBCOne the ’90s called, they want their content back… #JayandDom #homefix.”

Another said: “#JayandDom is this new programme designed for five year olds? Patronising [bleep].”

It’s such lame viewing. Try harder, BBC.

A third wrote: “Might as well have put on old episodes of Money For Nothing on if that’s what they are going to show. New show my [peach emoji]. Is this what the extra £1.50 is for!?”

A fourth said: “20-year-old clips from regurgitated shows? Oh dear #jayanddom.”

“Come on BBC,” said a fifth. “We love Jay and Dom but clips from 2001 etc, is that the best you can do?”

“This is basically cheap TV,” complained a sixth. “Using ancient footage (free) plus some inexpensive presenters, it’s such lame viewing. Try harder, BBC.”

Might as well have put on old episodes of Money for nothing on if that's what they are going to show. New show my 🍑 😡 Is this what the extra £1.50 is for! 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️🙄 #jayanddom #tvlicence pic.twitter.com/1hsLMvZZaf — Jennifer♿🏡😷 (@sinisterjag) February 16, 2021

Twenty year old clips from regurgitated shows? Oh dear #jayanddom — Darren Scott 🐝 (@Darrenjs68) February 15, 2021

Come on BBC2, we love Jay and Dom but clips from 2001 etc. Is that the best you can do — Penny Bye (@penjane1952) February 15, 2021

This is basically cheap TV. Using ancient footage (free) plus some inexpensive presenters, it’s such lame viewing. Try harder BBC — Kate Monckton (@interiorskate) February 15, 2021

Some viewers ‘hooked’

However, not everyone feels that way.

One told The Repair Shop host Jay on Twitter: “Enjoying the show, Jay… I like your use of wallpaper and such lovely prints.”

Another said: “It’s brilliant, I find that this show and The Repair Shop are a real panacea for all of the stress going on at the moment. Thank you.”

Read more: The Repair Shop: BBC viewers weep over ‘hero’ who died saving another’s life

“Both of you are winners,” said one fan. “First time watching, but I will be watching again. Some really good ideas.”

Someone else tweeted: “Loving Jay and Dom, even got my seven year old granddaughter hooked. Future designer and maker.”

Enjoying the show Jay. Dom had the edge for me. Such a great idea to incorporate the lamp into bedsode table! I like your use of wallpaper and such lovely prints 😊 — Golden Hare💙 (@GoldenHare3) February 17, 2021

It’s brilliant, I find that this show and The Repair Shop are a real panacea for all of the stress going on at the moment. Thank you 🙏🏼 — Sharon O (@SharonO1811) February 17, 2021

Both of you are winners. First time watching, but I will be watching again. Some really good ideas. — Peak District Mosaic (@CHAMPIO51749703) February 17, 2021

Loving Jay and Dom, even got my 7 year old granddaughter hooked. Future designer & maker ☺️ — Jule (@jule2402) February 17, 2021

– Jay and Dom’s Home Fix airs weekdays on BBC One at 3.45pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.