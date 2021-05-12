Is Unbeatable with Jason Manford the easiest quiz show ever for viewers?

Jason Manford is the host of the new BBC game show Unbeatable.

The star has worn many hats – actor, comedian, musician – and game show host.

But how did he become famous in the first place? And is Jason Manford married with children?

We take a look at the career and personal life of Jason Manford below…

Why is Jason Manford famous?

Jason started out as a meagre glass collector in a local comedy bar. However, it gave him the chance to rub shoulders with major stars as his interest in a comedy career of his own grew.

It was here that Peter Kay suggested he take a comedy course, and Jason went on to study media and performance at the University of Salford.

Jason is a man of many talents (Credit: BBC)

From here on he went on to try his hand at acting. He had several small television roles and local radio hosting gigs.

But his career really took off in 2007 when he was appointed team captain for 8 Out of 10 Cats.

He appeared in the show up to 2011, helping him to springboard his stand-up touring career.

Additional television roles include co-presenting The One Show, A Question of Sport, Bigheads and Show me the Funny.

He was even revealed as Hedgehog in The Masked Singer UK last year.

Jason Manford is a host, comedian, singer and more (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s more, he’s starred in various stage productions. These include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls and The Producers.

Acting wise you may recognise him for his prominent roles in the likes of Scarborough, Ordinary Lies and Ideal. He also has a guest role in the latest series of Death in Paradise.

Why did Jason quit The One Show?

Jason quit The One Show in 2010 after admitting he had sent sexual message to fans. He left just three months into his gig with the magazine-style show.

He confirmed his departure with: “I have decided after careful consideration to step down from The One Show to concentrate on my family and tour commitments.”

Unbeatable is a new game show on BBC One. (Credit: BBC)

How does Jason Manford’s show Unbeatable work?

Unbeatable is a new daytime game show on BBC One fronted by Jason Manford.

BBC describes it as: “In this quiz, the four contestants can always give an answer – but can they give the Unbeatable answer and streak ahead of the competition to win a cash prize?

“This knockout competition is full of fun knowledge and easy to play along for viewers at home. Contestants and viewers will soon see just how ‘unbeatable’ they are…”

In each episode four contestants battle it out for the chance to prove themselves as ‘unbeatable.’

Jason is a dad to six kids! (Credit: BBC)

They face elimination rounds which feature tough brain teasers and general knowledge questions.

Each contestant has the chance to win big cash if they believe they have what it takes to hit the ‘Unbeatable’ button.

Jason said of the series: “I know how important daytime quizzes are for a lot of people.

“I used to sit with my Nana Manford and mum watching them, they keep the brain going, they’re a chuckle and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this exciting brand new one.”

How old is Jason Manford?

Jason was born on May 26, 1981. As of the date of this published article, Jason is 39.

What is his net worth?

According to The Sun, Jason is worth at least £2 million.

Who is Jason Mansford’s wife?

Jason was married to his first wife Catherine from 2007 to 2013. They share three daughters and a son together.



In 2017 Jason confirmed he had married Lucy Dyke, and they have had two children together.

Jason has a total of six children.

