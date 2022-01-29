Big Night of Musicals star Jason Manford’s ‘regrets’ over his early years as a dad to his children

Big Night of Musicals star Jason Manford is dad to six children and has previously admitted to ‘regrets’ over providing for them.

The comedian, 40, has four kids with first wife Catherine – including two twin daughters, another daughter and a son.

And presenter Jason also shares a son and a daughter with current wife Lucy.

However, the hard-working performer reflected on his first marriage a few months ago.

And, at the same time, he mentioned how his approach to work and life may have impacted upon him as a dad.

Jason Manford has six children – four girls and two boys, all 12 and under (Credit: Jason Manford YouTube)

What did Jason Manford say about being a dad to his children?

Speaking to the Mirror, Jason acknowledged his marriage to Catherine – who he wed in 2007 before their separation in 2012 – broke as his focus was elsewhere.

He indicated he didn’t give the relationship the “care and time” it needed because of his dedication to work.

That’s because Jason – who was brought up in a council house – apparently wanted his kids to have a better childhood than him.

He said: “My first marriage really disintegrated on my theory of, ‘I don’t want my children to have the childhood I had’.”

Jason has been motivated by his own childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jason’s realisation

However, Jason also reflected on how his approach may not have been perfect.

He admitted he came to be aware that prioritising work over quality family time could go against that.

Furthermore, Jason pondered how – despite living in reported relative poverty – he had still thrived on the company of his parents as a child himself.

“It’s only now I’m starting to realise, ‘Oh, I’m not giving the children the childhood I had’, which is good in one thing but bad in another,” Jason continued.

“Because I got to spend so much time [with my parents] and we had laughs with my parents.”

However, a couple of months before these comments in September 2021, Jason said his “under-privileged” upbringing helps him keep his kids grounded.

I just spent my childhood laughing and having a good time and playing.

He said during an appearance on Dave Berry’s podcast Dadpod: “I struggled, and I had a tough childhood. An under-privileged childhood.”

Jason continued: “I found out later because at the time, I didn’t know. I had nothing to compare it against and I just spent my childhood laughing and having a good time and playing.”

Comparing his own experiences with those of his children – using an example of how they may have become reliant on a cleaner tidying up after them – Jason admitted he reckons he feels “pushy” over helping them appreciate what they have.

Big Night of Musicals airs on BBC One on Saturday January 29 at 7pm.

