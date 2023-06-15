Dancing On Ice star accuses ITV of ‘mistreating and playing him’ as he slams ‘abuse of power’

Former Dancing On Ice star Jason Gardiner slammed ITV during an interview on GB News last night (Wednesday, June 14).

The Australian choreographer accused the broadcaster of “mistreating” him as he slammed the “abuse of power” at the network too.

Last night saw Jason speak to Dan Wootton in a new interview on GB News. In the interview, Jason took aim at ITV, as well as the broadcaster’s handling of the reported “toxic” culture on the set of This Morning.

Yesterday saw ITV boss Kevin Lygo accuse ex-ITV stars – such as Jason and Eamonn Holmes – of having an agenda against ITV now they no longer work there – hence why they have been so vocal with their criticisms. However, Jason didn’t like Kevin’s comments.

“My grievances preceed Dame Carolyn McCall’s tenure at ITV,” Jason said. “But certainly, the executive producers and some of the senior executive producers that are still at ITV – particularly with Dancing On Ice, which is where I had most of my problems – they are still there,” he then added.

Dan then raised the point that Jason had accused ITV of treating him as a “commodity”. He also accused ITV of almost enocuraging scandal as it was good publicity, but always at his expense.

He then said that after he left ITV, they didn’t reach out to him once, even while he was receiving death threats online. Dan then asked: “A lot of what you’re hearing about Phillip Schofield and bullying and abuse of power – does any of that ring true to you in terms of your working with Holly and Phillip?”

“With my experience on This Morning, I have to say it was generally fantastic. It was a great team of people. I never experienced that, and I went in on Tuesdays and Fridays,” he said.

Jason later revealed that he had confronted Phillip via text about rumours he was having an affair with a younger member of staff.

“He text back, ‘Seriously?’. Which I found really odd that that would be the response you give to somebody that you have worked with for over 10 years,” he said.

Dan then asked Jason about him saying he would rather be “homeless” than go back to work on ITV. Jason said his comment wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

“It was to highlight that in its current form, and after all that I’ve been through. And you’ve got to remember, there’s been lots of abuses of power with me, particularly the humiliation of making me have to apologise on This Morning to Sharon Davies for comments I made on Dancing On Ice. Otherwise, I was told, my tenure at Dancing On Ice and This Morning would be ‘in question’,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of ultimatums, I’ve been pressured, I’ve been bullied. And I have, I think, been mistreated when I’ve just been doing my job. They have played with me time and time again,” he said. He then said he only ever came back under the understanding things would be different. However, he claims things never changed.

ED! has reached out to ITV for comment.

