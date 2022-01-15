Janette Manrara has switched up her look and gone for a dramatic new hairstyle ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

The professional dancer, 38, is preparing to hit the road for the 2022 tour.

And it appears she’ll be looking a little different when the glitzy show kicks off in one week’s time.

Strictly’s Janette Manrara is heading on tour with new hair (Credit: Instagram/ @jmanrara)

Janette, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaž Skorjanec, headed to the salon bright and early on Saturday morning (January 15).

She has since shared a clip of her new look after a stylist had got to work.

Gone is her short, poker-straight bob and in its place is a head full of brunette extensions.

Showing off super-long locks, Janette told her Instagram followers: “Oh…I’ve gone long again.”

Chipping in, her stylist added: “This is like the wig again. This is like a tour wig.”

The professional dancer has added extensions to her short locks (Instagram/ @jmanrara)

Janette finished her video by concluding that she “loves it”.

Will Janette Manrara dance during the Strictly tour?

As Strictly Come Dancing fans will know, Janette did not compete in the 2021 series as a pro dancer.

Instead, she quit the ballroom to co-host the BBC’s spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

Janette will now be hosting the live arena shows – but she will be hitting the dance floor, too.

Janette co-hosted It Takes Two with Rylan Clark during the last series (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on The One Show during the week, the star revealed: “I said I would absolutely love the honour of hosting the Strictly live tour as long as I can dance.

“So I will be dancing again on the stage. I’ve missed dancing, to be honest.

“I really did miss dancing on the series, but it was nice to watch and watch the couples grow and have a chat with them on It Takes Two.

“To join them and do some of the big group numbers with them, I’m really excited.”

Who else is appearing on the Strictly tour?

Strictly 2021 winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are taking part in the tour, along with runners-up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Sara Davies and Janette’s hubby Aljaz will also be hitting the floor, along with Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

Sadly, original finalist AJ Odudu has had to bow out.

A selection of 2021 celebrity competitors will be hitting the road for the tour (Credit: BBC)

AJ is still plagued by the serious ankle injury that forced her to miss the final.

The telly presenter has been replaced on the tour by 2020 winner Maisie Smith, who will dance with Kai Widdrington instead.

Max George, who competed alongside Maisie in 2020, will also be on the tour and partnered with Katya Jones.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli will be returning to join Shirley Ballas, and Craig Revel Horwood on the judging panel.

