Janette Manrara has opened up on the huge “sacrifice” she makes to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer competed on the BBC One series for eight years, before taking over from Zoe Ball on It Takes Two this year.

However, working away from home can be hard for Janette, 37.

Janette Manrara discusses Strictly

Earlier today (October 18), the star shared a snap of her beloved grandparents on their birthday.

As Janette’s family live in America, she isn’t able to visit them as often.

She explained in the caption: “Missing home and missing moments like this… My grandparents celebrating their birthday.

It does not come without sacrifice.

“When people see the glitz and glam that comes w/ what I do… yes, it is a ‘fab-u-lous’ career and I am forever grateful for all of my success and wonderful opportunities… But it does not come w/o sacrifice.”

In addition, Janette shared: “Being away from my family will be something that I NEVER will get used to.

“Grateful to at least have the technology to see them, chat w/ them, and still find ways to be a part of their lives.”

Janette Manrara has opened up on the huge ‘sacrifice’ she makes for Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She concluded the post with a short sentence in Spanish.

It read: “Congratulations grandmother and grandfather! I hope you had a nice day with the family. We will meet soon.”

Strictly fans rushed to show their support to the star.

One said: “Aw I really feel for you, your Grandparents look lovely and I am sure they are very proud of you.”

Another added: “A beautiful happy picture, thank you for sharing.”

“The wait won’t be for too much longer,” a third commented, while a fourth wrote: “Hope you see them soon.”

Janette currently hosts It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Janette praised by It Takes Two viewers

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Strictly viewers called for Janette to permanently host It Takes Two.

The Miami-born dancer stars alongside Rylan Clark-Neal on the show’s spin-off.

However, some fans want to see more solo appearances from Janette.

Following a recent episode, one said: “Who else reckons @JManrara should have this gig full-time? No offence to Rylan, but Wednesday and Thursday are def the best days #ItTakesTwo.”

Another added: “Janette is a gazillion times better than Rylan. Would love her to do five shows a week.”

While Janette hosts the spin-off series, husband Aljaž Škorjanec is currently paired with Sara Davies on the main show.

